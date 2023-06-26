‘America’s Got Talent’: Sangsoon Kim Goes Viral With Sneaker Magic

South Korean magician Sangsoon Kim wowed the judges and crowd with his unique sneaker magic skills at the “America’s Got Talent” auditions.

In a video released over the weekend, Kim received a standing ovation from impressed viewers of his routine, which saw him using sleight of hand to change the colors and sizes of various pairs of sneakers.

Kim, 28, revealed to the competition show’s judges that his goal was to prove he was better than fellow South Korean magician Yu Hojin, who made it to the Top 11 during Season 17 of “AGT.”

Ahead of his routine, he told judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara that after speaking with former finalist Yu Hojin, he was inspired to show off his own skills. “We kept talking about AGT, and I thought, ‘Oh I can go because I’m better,’” he said, half-joking.

Fans of the show flocked to the Instagram comments section to praise Kim’s sneaker magic skills. One user wrote, “While watching, I just kept screaming HOW????” Meanwhile, another said, “Great and unique, perhaps the 1st time using shoe theme. Wondering the footwear brands will line up using his skill for ads.”

To find out how the judges rated his routine, make sure to tune into “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 18th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with all-new performers competing to take home the $1 million prize. The star-studded judging panel includes executive producer Simon Cowell, global fashion icon Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel and former “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews will host once again.