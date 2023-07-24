Charli D’Amelio, Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber & More Among Nominees for Streamy Awards 2023

The 2023 Streamy Awards is back next month and the nominees are in. This year, MrBeast leads the nominations while celebrities Hailey Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Paris Hilton all received nominations for the Crossover award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, the annual Streamys bring together the Internet’s most notable creators across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts, sports and more.

This time around, seven-time winner MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists, will host the awards show, which will also see emerging talent Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8) and Keith Lee, who all have been nominated for the Breakout Creator award.

Past winners of the Breakout Creator honor include Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Liza Koshy, MrBeast and Ryan Trahan. (This year, D’Amelio and Earle are up for Creator of the Year.)

In addition, the Streamy Awards, in collaboration with Rolling Stone, will introduce the Sound of the Year award for the first time. The nominees for this honor include the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on TikTok and other platforms, which are: “Area Codes” by Kaliii, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “GOATED.” by Armani White, “Here With Me” by d4vd, “In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice, “Made You Look: by Meghan Trainor, “Players” by Coi Leray, “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette, “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and “What It Is” by Doechii.

The 13th annual show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET and will stream live on Streamy Awards social channels.

Penske Media Eldridge acquired Dick Clark Productions in January. The producer is know for live events and popular awards show programs, which also include the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and So You Think You Can Dance.