Read Next: Sheryl Lee Ralph Bursts With Color in Tie-Dye Platform Clogs to Promote ‘Diva 2.0’ Book
Icona Pop and Armani White Join Lineup of 2023 Streamy Award Performers

icona pop, armani white, streamy awards 2023, performers
Icona Pop and Armai White join the Streamy Awards performance lineup.
Courtesy of Streamy Awards
The 2023 Streamy Awards returns for the 13th time with new artists joining the show. Icona Pop and rapper Armani White have both been added to the list of performers at the annual award ceremony, which will take place this Sunday.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, the annual Streamy Awards bring together the Internet’s most notable creators across beauty, comedy, music, podcasts, sports, food, gaming and more.

streamy awards 2023, announcement, creators
Some presenters and performers that will appear at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27.Courtesy of Streamy Awards

This year’s nominees include Kate Hudson, Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Charli D’Amelio and many more. For the first time, the Streamys are teaming up with Rolling Stone to introduce the Sound of the Year award. Nominees include “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “GOATED.” by Armani White, “Players” by Coi Leray to name a few.

This year’s presenters include social media stars like Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Jay Shetty, Lizzy McAlpine, Tana Mongeau and WWE stars Austin Creed and Zelina Vega. Additionally, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shea Couleé will be appearing throughout the show to interact with creators in the audience.

Seven-time winner MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists, will host the 13th annual show, which will go live on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST and will stream on Streamy Awards social channels.

Penske Media Eldridge acquired Dick Clark Productions in January. The producer is known for live events and popular awards show programs, which also include the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and So You Think You Can Dance.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

