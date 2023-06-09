Meet the 2023 Cordwainers Footwear Award Winners

The Cordwainers Footwear Award winners were revealed at a ceremony held at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London on Wednesday.

Fifteen student finalists from the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London and De Montfort University competed to win the coveted Cordwainers Footwear Award trophy this year, along with two new prizes: the Sneaker/Athleisure Award and the Sue Saunders Award for Excellence.

According to the event organizers, the new sneaker prize was created to honor the “innovative design work” in this area of footwear. What’s more, the Sue Saunders Award for Excellence — named in honor of the late London College of Fashion professor and mentor — was given by nomination to an individual who has made an “outstanding contribution” to the footwear industry.

Along with these new prizes, the 2023 have added Joanne Jorgensen, materials design director of footwear at Nike, to the judging panel. She joined Katie Greenyer of Pentland Brands; Joachim Sedelmeier, head of shoe design at Paul Smith; and designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal on the 2023 judging panel.

In a message to the finalist, Jorgensen encouraged them to believe in themselves, stay curious and have the confidence to shine through and push against the known. “We are never going to create a better future if we keep on doing the same thing on repeat,” Jorgensen said. “Failure will be a natural part of the journey, but it is taking the risk to fail and knowing how to learn from that failure that will truly ignite an incredible idea, product and team.”

First prize winner Jihwi Ahn (left) with John Peal, Master of the Worshipful Company of Cordwainers. Mark Andrew Witter

The 2023 winners include first place winner Jihwi Ahn from De Montfort University and second-place winner Daniel Charkow from London College of Fashion. The Sustainable Development Award was received by Annie Purdy, also from London College of Fashion.

Bobby Nangla from De Montfort University became the first person to win the new Sneaker/Athleisure Award at this week’s ceremony. Plus, Georgia Dalloro from London College of Fashion won a first commendation prize, while fellow London College of Fashion student Barney Wardlaw won the second commendation.

Ahn said in a short statement that it was a “privilege” to experience this event and to be named a winner. “It really means a lot to me,” Ahn said. “I think it will really encourage me to push forward and work in this industry.”

Established in 2014, the Cordwainers Footwear Awards not only offer footwear design students significant cash prizes and the chance to earn industry recognition for their work, but finalists are also given the opportunity to gain mentoring experience from some of the best names in the British footwear industry.

Monetary prizes this year include 3,000 pounds for first place, 2,000 pounds for second place and 1,500 pounds for both the Sustainable Development Award and Sneaker/Athleisure Award winners. The two commendation award winners each were awarded 500 pounds.

“The awards are always a riot of colour, innovation and excellence,” John Peal, master of the Worshipful Company of Cordwainers, added. “We are proud to embrace initiatives that will engage the top designers of tomorrow.”