Tech Tuesdays: Amazon Leverages Gen AI + More

While “artificial intelligence” (or AI) has been in use for decades, its latest iteration, generative AI (or Gen AI), has everyone in a tizzy. After ChatGPT, Google and Bing rolled out various Gen AI platforms earlier this year, apparel and footwear brands and retailers quickly saw its potential.

From design and product development to optimizing inventory and better engaging consumers, the potential of Gen AI to drive conversions, boost profits and increase efficiencies seems endless. And when scaled up while leveraging large data sets, Gen AI can vastly change the overall shopping experience — in a big way.

That’s what Amazon has in mind as it develops a Gen AI-powered function on its site, eliminating the need to sift through individual product reviews. The technology will auto-generate recurring product review themes, making it more relevant for shoppers.

Regarding customer feedback, First Insight Inc. said it will use Google’s Captcha and reCaptcha authentication technology to integrate it into its Voice of the Customer (VoC) retail decision-making solutions. First Insight said the integration “underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring the utmost quality and authenticity in consumer feedback” and noted that Google’s reCaptcha, “renowned for its efficacy, is now a standard offering for First Insight’s clientele, fortifying the integrity of consumer interactions.”

Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight, said Google’s Captcha “allows our clients to mitigate the threats posed by an increased use of AI, malicious bots and identity theft” while proactively “protecting the integrity of the consumer feedback and the actionable results is always our top priority.”

In 3PL tech news, Speed Commerce, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, said it had tapped the technology of Enveyo, a logistics data management and shipping optimization software provider. In a statement, Enveyo said the success of Speed Commerce is based on customer satisfaction with its manufacturing and retail partners while also meeting its own growth goals.

Robert Tillman, senior director of operations at Speed Commerce, said selecting the right technology partner for the company’s needs was critical. “Topping our list of priorities was a partner with vast industry knowledge and a robust platform that enables quick pivots,” Tillman said. “The small parcel market is constantly evolving — it’s critical that our partner and platform are capable of evolving alongside it.”

The “quick pivots” Tillman mentioned are needed as a way to address disruptions to the fulfillment process such as natural disasters and workforce shortages.

Lastly, FN sister publication Sourcing Journal has reported that trail running shoe brand Boa released the results of a footwear study showing that its unique fit system delivers better performance than traditional laces. Boa’s PerformFit Wrap improved an athlete’s speed and endurance by 1.5 percent with the same exertion level as a standard running shoe, the group’s Performance Fit Lab found after conducting more than 2,000 scientific tests since 2018. To read more, CLICK HERE.