Miami Sneaker Retailer YankeeKicks to Set Up Shop in NYC’s NoHo Neighborhood

YankeeKicks, NYC, sneaker store
Outside YankeeKicks' new NYC store at 666 Broadway.
Courtesy of YankeeKicks
A new sneaker retailer is setting up shop in New York City.

According to real estate firm Newmark, Miami-based sneaker retailer YankeeKicks will open its first NYC store in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood.

Located in the ground-floor corner flagship retail space at 666 Broadway, the 5,104-square-foot shop will join the neighborhood’s other strong streetwear and sneaker retailers like Kith, Bape, and On Running.

And while specifics on when the store will open are not available, YankeeKicks chief marketing officer Armando Vasquez told FN that the team is expecting to open sometime in September.

In an Instagram post, YankeeKicks announced its plans to open in NYC last month, telling its fans to “get ready for something extraordinary.”

In renderings sent to FN, the shop will feature large red and gold walls lined with sneakers, a sneaker conveyor belt, a consignment center, a VIP room, and a selection of apparel and accessories.

YankeeKicks, NYC, sneaker store
A rendering of inside YankeeKicks’ new NYC store.Courtesy of YankeeKicks

YankeeKicks was founded by CEO Yaniv Bar in 2017 when he began collecting and reselling rare sneakers. Within a three-year period, Bar’s retail concept witnessed tremendous growth, fueled by a now-robust network of consumers and social media following–culminating in the unveiling of YankeeKicks’ first storefront in Miami in 2020. The company also has shop-in-shops in two DSW stores in Manhattan.

In an interview with Business Insider in 2021, Bar told the publication that his business generated $1.2 million in sales since its launch. At the time, he was using the live-shopping app Ntwrk to resell his sneaker collection. Now, the business has its own e-commerce site and aforementioned retail outlets.

Miami Sneaker Retailer YankeeKicks to Open in NYC’s NoHo Neighborhood
