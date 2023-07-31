How a SoulCycle Instructor Became the Owner of Two Sneaker Shops in NYC

A new sneaker shop has landed at the Oculus in downtown Manhattan.

Seven months after introducing its first store in Hudson Yards, the team at Twenty Four New York opened the doors to its new 2,800-sq.-ft shop in the Financial District earlier this month.

Located on the main floor of the Shops at Oculus, co-founder Mike Press told FN that this new space will serve as the company’s flagship as he sets his sights on building Twenty Four’s place in the sneaker world.

Described as a resale shop, the Twenty Four team sources rare and hard-to-find sneakers from Nike, Adidas, Yeezy, Jordan and New Balance as well as clothing from Supreme and Fear of God Essentials, and accessories from BearBrick to sell in its stores along with a line of private label goods. “We’re able to acquire a bunch of shoes, and we put them back into the marketplace for people to easily find,” Press described.

He added that most of his customers are tourists, which makes sense given that the locations of his two stores in Manhattan are near popular landmarks. “A lot of our tourist customers don’t have access to other resale shops like StockX in their home countries, so when they come to New York and find our store, they can grab the sneakers they’ve been dreaming about over Instagram.”

The customer experience also sets Twenty Four apart from other sneaker shops in the city, Press said. “You can go to any sneaker store around here and it’s very transactional,” he said. “We want people to feel like we’re not just trying to sell you a shoe. We’re very conversational with our customers. We take time to chat with them, find out what they want, show them our iPad with our inventory, and try to help them with exactly what they’re looking for.”

Founded by Press, a popular (soon-to-be former) SoulCycle instructor in New York City, and his two business partners Nina Babaie and Chase Briner, Twenty Four was born from an idea sparked at a sneaker convention.

“Nina and I connected during 2020 when she was taking my virtual SoulCycle classes,” Press said. “We eventually met and would go to sneaker shows all over the country. We came up with the idea of creating a free throw contest that we would hold at each event. That’s sort of how we started in the sneaker world. We did it at a lot of shows around the country for a little over a year.”

But after a short break, the duo came back together on the idea of creating their own sneaker shop and enlisted the help of Briner, the owner of Las Vegas-based sneaker retailer Royal One, to help with inventory. “We signed the lease to our 1,000-sq.-ft. shop in Hudson Yards in October last year and we were open by December,” Press said.

“The concept of our shop is to merge content and culture with sneakers,” Press added. “Our stores are giving the malls that we open in a different type of energy that you wouldn’t find at more traditional shoe stores like JD or Foot Locker. We’re attracting people like us that like to talk sneakers, talk culture and be a part of a community.”

As for what’s next, Press said he is eyeing more expansion outside of New York. “We’re also looking into doing our third location in Las Vegas potentially for 2024,” Press added.