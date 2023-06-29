Tiffany & Co.’s Newly Renovated Fifth Avenue Flagship Has Caught Fire

Tiffany & Co.’s newly renovated Fifth Avenue flagship in NYC has caught fire.

Smoke was seen by FN billowing out of a ground floor window from the 57th Street side of The Landmark store at 727 Fifth Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Multiple FDNY fire trucks were seen around the store and down Fifth Avenue this morning as smoke continued to exit the building.

The cause and extent of the fire are still unknown. FN has reached out to Tiffany & Co. representatives for comment.

not the new tiffany building on 5th kinda being on fire or wherever all of this smoke comes from pic.twitter.com/HErK0yw05r — adrien (@212COOCHIE) June 29, 2023

This fire comes just months after the LVMH-owned jewelry company reopened its historic flagship space. In April, the luxury giant lifted the curtain on Tiffany & Co.’s historic location, now called The Landmark, which is the group’s most expensive single-brand store ever built.

At 110,000 square feet, Landmark is one of the largest single-brand luxury stores in the world across accessories, apparel and jewelry. It’s the same store that “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” one of America’s most famous films, took its name from, and it’s emblematic of the most storied jewelry brand in U.S. history.

Prior to its renovation — which broke ground in 2019 — Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue store was New York City’s fifth-largest tourist attraction, Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru claimed in an interview with FN sister publication WWD in April. He also said that at one point it was the world’s top-grossing single-brand luxury store — and it had not been significantly renovated since 1980.

A representative for Tiffany declined to reveal how much money LVMH spent on the store at the time of the opening, but it’s thought to be well into the nine-figure range.

LVMH acquired Tiffany for $15.8 billion in 2021.