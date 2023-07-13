Social Status Is Opening a New Store in Baltimore

Social Status is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint.

The boutique retailer — one of the banners owned by James Whitner’s The Whitaker Group — is opening the doors to its Baltimore location today. The store is located at 904 South Broadway in the Fells Point neighborhood.

The new store is a multistory building that consumes 1,800 square feet of real estate. The retailer described the location as a “consumer and community experience space” with an “expansive, modern store layout” that will feature “the complete set of Social Status brands.”

Inside the store, the retailer said consumers can expect beSocial community programs and events “aligned to the Social Status grassroots focus and presence in all their cities.” This will include its Run Club and Hoop Club programs, which will join locally focused design and education events “tailored to the city’s needs and demands.”

To celebrate the new store, the retailer will debut a special edition Social Status Baltimore crewneck and tote, which will be available to the first customers. Also, Social Status will offer a weekend of events and activations, including music provided by local DJs, Run Club programming, an exhibit by local organization B360 and more.

Social Status Baltimore opens today at 7 p.m. ET and will be open from 12 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday.

This new location, according to Social Status, is part of its ongoing expansion across multiple cities. Social Status currently has stores in North Carolina (Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh), two in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Houston, and Tampa Bay, Fla.