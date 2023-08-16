Snipes’ Back-to-School Initiative Will Donate Over 10,000 Supply Kits to Students

Snipes is going back to school this season with an empowering new initiative.

In a move to encourage students’ educational journeys and feelings of community, the streetwear retailer will be donating over 10,000 back-to-school kits for students to reduce financial limitations faced by many families when buying school supplies. The kits, packed with supplies like pencils, pens and notebooks, will be available at Snipes’ retail locations in Louisiana, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Guests at the Nike x Snipes Maxxed Out event. David Pham/Snipes

“Empowering students through education is at the heart of our mission at SNIPES,” said Paula Barbosa, Snipes’ vice president of marketing, in a statement. “With our Back to School initiative, we’re not just providing supplies; we’re fueling dreams, breaking barriers, and giving students the tools to create their own paths to success. The communities we serve are our inspiration, and together, we’re shaping a future filled with boundless possibilities.”

However, this isn’t Snipes‘ only part of its back-to-school initiative. The brand will also donate over 1,000 back-to-school kits, as well as backpacks, at events thrown by its six community partners — including Empower 22 Youth Center (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Greater Fellowship Services (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Corazon Community Youth Center (Cicero, Illinois) — to encourage a sense of community for youth in need.

The brand will also host back-to-school events in the aforementioned cities, as well as Hamden, Miami and Philadelphia, which will include various activities, food trucks, music and gift card prizes to spread positivity towards the students it works with.

Throughout the school year, Snipes will also work with a range of community organizations to support students’ education. In Philadelphia, the brand will provide reading support to Joyful Readers in Philadelphia for tutoring 125 children in grades K-3. Snipes is also expanding its efforts to Atlanta, where it’s worked with STE(A)M Truck to bring two schools the Young Genius Innovation Lab — a program where middle and high school students can epicycle streetwear into sustainable clothing designs, as well as marketing, video design and networking with individuals at Clark Atlanta University and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.