How Slim Pickins Outfitters Is Helping Other Black-Owned Stores After Being Saved by a Viral Documentary

It’s been two years since Slim Pickins Outfitters (SPO), the first Black-owned outdoor gear shop in the U.S., was the subject of a viral documentary from The Outbound Collective. At the time, the store was struggling with debt and was in danger of shuttering. The documentary’s corresponding GoFundMe raised $172,000, saving the store from closure.

Since then, the situation has improved for storeowners Jahmicah and Heather Dawes. However, the shop — which celebrated six years in Stephenville, Texas, in March — is not in the clear.

“We are healthy, but we are still struggling — and the struggles are different,” Jahmicah told FN. “For example, trying to secure funding. The film and the GoFundMe saved the shop. But it didn’t eradicate the problem of limited funding for Black-owned businesses.”

In terms of sales, Jahmicah said revenue is up from where it was at this time last year, and SPO is ahead of its target for 2023, though like many retailers in the industry, its first quarter of this year missed the mark.

Still, the storeowner said that seeing the health of the business improve has allowed them to think ahead with greater confidence, specifically when it comes to expansion. “That’s a continued, open discussion,” Jahmicah said. “We would like to see if we could be a benefit to a community, but it’s got to be the right opportunity.”

The store, which is the former home of a historic Rexall Drugs location, occupies 1,800 square feet of real estate at the corner of West Washington Street in Stephenville’s downtown square. To preserve a sense of nostalgia, Jahmicah and Heather opted to keep the classic Rexall Drugs signage.

Slim Pickins Outfitters in Stephenville, Texas. Courtesy of Slim Pickins Outfitters

Inside, consumers will find a range of merchandise for hikers and the outdoor lifestyle enthusiast, including T-shirts, headwear, hydration packs, an apothecary line of lotions and soaps, and a recent addition of socks from Darn Tough. SPO has a robust vintage apparel and accessories business that continues to grow, with selections curated by Jahmicah.

And the retailer has seen success with private label apparel, which includes looks with SPO branding and its more fashion-driven Slim-N-Harry’s line.

In terms of footwear, what’s driving business right now is Hoka — specifically the Clifton and Bondi franchises. In fact, those running shoes sell more in store than Hoka’s hike offering, according to the retailer.

The store also has a partnership with customized orthotics company FootBalance that has proven beneficial. “This solves an accessibility issue,” Jahmicah said. “People can come in, get scanned and it suggests customized insoles that we do in-store for $80 to $100.”

As business improves, SPO is also focused on supporting other Black-owned shops. The retailers regularly communicate with four stores in the U.S., and together they share their wins, mistakes and trends they’re seeing. Those stores include Wheelzup Adventures in Cumberland, Md. (established in 2021); Intrinsic Provisions in Hingham, Mass. (2019); Outlandish in Brooklyn, N.Y. (2023); and Antelope Valley Overland Supply in Lancaster, Calif. (2021).

“We jokingly say we’ve elevated from ‘extinct’ to ‘endangered.’ It’s tongue in cheek, but we are projecting in the right direction,” Jahmicah said.

In these conversations, as well as ones he’s had with others, Jahmicah has noticed a recurring theme.

“One of the main questions I get is, ‘How did you fund your business?’ The answer for us was we had a film that went viral, and then an organization started a GoFundMe on our behalf. That’s not a realistic format for other people to follow,” Jahmicah said. “We’re still trying to figure things out. We still have never received any kind of traditional funding from a bank or financial institution. So this didn’t eradicate the problem of limited funding for Black-owned businesses.”

The Dawes family outside of Slim Pickins Outfitters. Courtesy of Slim Pickins Outfitters

In the past two years, the storeowners have also learned important lessons, including how to say no to brands offering unfavorable terms. And Jahmicah said he’s become a better judge of character.

“When you go viral and get put on a pedestal, people come with ‘amazing’ opportunities that are going to be beneficial for you. You’re being sold a bag of goods; it’s performative at best,” he said. “[Brands] say, ‘We value diversity,’ but then you have meetings and their idea of diversity is having a white female on staff — and notice I said a white female, singular.”

However, the documentary experience also introduced the shop to people with pure intentions. For instance, Jahmicah said the partnership with The Outbound Collective and its co-founder and CEO Brian Heifferon has grown stronger.

“It started out as a cool project to get our story out, but his willingness to invest time, effort and resources has changed the trajectory of our family’s life and the outdoor industry forever,” Jahmicah said.

Heifferon said Jahmicah and Heather represent the authenticity, stewardship and kindness that the outdoor industry desperately needs. “With their unique backgrounds and insights, they are well-positioned within the industry to play a vital role in building a better, more inclusive outdoors,” he said. “I’m fortunate that our relationship has only continued to grow since the documentary, and that I’m lucky to now consider them both close friends.”

Also, Jahmicah said SPO has forged a relationship with Dick’s Sporting Goods and its Public Lands outdoor retail banner.

“Not only are they mentors, but they have made it clear that we have a perspective and an experience that is not to be devalued, and that they are learning from us as well,” he said.

Aside from mentoring, Public Lands stocks some SPO private-label apparel both in stores and online. “Jahmicah and Heather are great people, and we love their mission,” said Todd Spaletto, Dick’s Sporting Goods SVP and president of its outdoor group. “We learned about the troubles Slim Pickins Outfitters was having during the pandemic and reached out to see how we could help in any way possible — and we’ve become a part of their extended team ever since.”