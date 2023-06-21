Retail Intel: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Ross Dress for Less and DD’s Discounts Are Expanding + More News

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com.

June 21, 2023: Academy Sports and Outdoors is expanding in the Greater Indianapolis area with two stores that will debut in the fall. The stores will be located in Westfield-Carmel, which spans 75,000 square feet, and an Avon door that consumes 60,000 square feet of retail space. Academy said in a statement that it plans to open 13 to 15 stores this year, bringing its total to 120 to 140 by the end of 2027. The stores will offer options for consumers to make the shopping experience more convenient, such as buy-online pick up in-store and free shipping on most online orders more than $25. The two locations, according to Academy Sports and Outdoors, are expected to bring a combined 120 new jobs to the communities. What’s more, the retailer has signed a multiyear deal to serve as a partner of the Indianapolis Colts, and with the partnership, the two will collaborate on fun community events, social media, digital content and more “to enhance both the fan and customer experience.”

June 21, 2023: Next month, Ross Dress for Less will open a new store in Coralville, Iowa. The 22,000 sq.-ft. location., which sits in the Coral North Shopping Center, will debut on July 15. Ross Dress for Less and DD’s Discounts, which is a division of Ross Stores, have more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home fashion stores across 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

June 21, 2023: DD’s Discounts is expanding in Phoenix. The new store for the retailer, which is a division of Ross Stores, will open on June 24. The store spans 19,000 square feet and is located in the El Monte Plaza Shopping Center, which is at the southeast corner of North 19th Avenue and West Dunlap Avenue.

May 26, 2023: After 30 years in its original SoHo space, Steve Madden has relocated its store in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood. The new 1,430-square-foot store, located at 494 Broadway, officially opened in April and offers a newly assembled and comprehensive selection of Steve Madden-owned brands and merchandise. Select styles will be available exclusively in-store prior to their online release, with shoes starting at $49.95. Each design element of the store was chosen to honor the original SoHo location, which also served as an office and inspiration space across the company’s history. The vintage Steve Madden SoHo store signs from 1993 contrast with added digital screens that play videos from TikTok and other social platforms. Fixtures and seating were hand-selected and custom-made in Italy, while authentic construction markings from the building’s conception were left on the wall. “There are so many memories that revolve around SoHo and Steve Madden,” Steve Madden, founder, creative & design chief, said in a statement. “The new store is a perfect combination of the past and future which is undeniably Steve Madden. I can’t wait for our customers to enjoy it.”

May 17, 2023: Presentedby has brought its elevated consignment sneaker and streetwear format to Polanco, Mexico City. The company’s new store, which was designed by its architecture partners External Reference, will stock limited-edition and exclusive sneakers and streetwear. Inside, consumers will discover an experiential space, dubbed the Pincave, which Presentedby said in a statement was influenced by the local region’s symbolic motifs, paying homage to the local culture. Presentedby has stores in London, Paris and across the Middle East.

May 15, 2023: Pacsun has opened its second PS Reserve outpost in Southern California. The space, created in partnership with Magnolia Park owner and CEO Miki Guerra and Pacsun, is an in-store resale platform for streetwear apparel, sneakers and accessories. The first wall in-store installment of PS Reserve opened in December 2022 at Pacsun’s Fashion Island location. “Growing up in the San Fernando Valley it is a childhood dream come true to see my family and company name (Mag Park) in bright lights inside of Pacsun. I’m extremely excited to continue to tell stories through my headwear design process, as well as curating an in store experience in an amazing city like Glendale, Calif.,” said Guerra.

May 12, 2023: Prada has reopened its newly redesigned East Hampton, N.Y. store. Located 2 Newtown Lane, the 1,600-square-foot store features an ivory-and-vivid blue striped carpet and walls with the same motif. A neon sign illuminates the surfaces, providing a new interpretation of the Prada triangle logo, while larch wood wall étagères and tables exhibit and highlight the merchandise. The store which houses the men’s and women’s collections of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories will also present a special collection and exclusive product.

May 11, 2023: Esprit has opened a new long-term pop-up in New York City. Located at 130 Greene Street, the new 3,000-square-foot store features the brand’s signature Memphis Design terrazzo patterns, a curation of vintage items and archival catalogs, and new campaign imagery displayed throughout. Archival materials from the 1980s and 1990s pay homage to the origins of Esprit’s playful aesthetic, and mannequins dressed in vintage looks aim to inspire shoppers, past and present. The product range includes a selection of new summer 2023 styles alongside vintage pieces. This new pop-up is part of the expansion plan that Esprit is implementing across North America throughout this year and into 2024. Esprit first returned to the U.S. in fall 2022 with a pop up in Los Angeles and plans to open another short-term pop up in Los Angeles this summer. Permanent retail locations are planned to open in New York City, Los Angeles, and Vancouver in late 2023. Esprit is set to officially relaunch globally this fall.

May 10, 2023: Palm Angels has opened its first Paris flagship, two months after the brand teased the move during its fall/winter 2023 show in March. Located in Rue Saint-Honoré 217, the store was designed by Studio Henry and combines contrasting dualities – streetwear mixed with classic Parisian architecture. The fluid spaces in the store house a lounge, a botanical corner – created in collaboration with This Humid House – and a retail space that sells the men’s, women’s, accessories, and kids’ collections from Palm Angels. Design elements of the store include references to skate park ramps, rough finishes, wood paneling, wallpaper with palm motifs, velvets and fuchsia metallic elements that culminated in the central marble staircase inspired by the monumental stairs at Opera Garnier.

May 8, 2023: Freedom Moses has opened its first pop-up store, located on Bleecker Street in New York. Designers Hilla Bar and Omri Revesz developed the 550-square-foot space in partnership with Leap, a company that specializes in helping brands make the jump into brick-and-mortar. The shop features a self-service shopping model with over 1,300 pairs of slides and 30-plus styles lining the walls in a kaleidoscope of colors. Freedom Moses’ slides are curated within a new architectural and sustainable cardboard system to ensure customers can grab and go with ease. The brand is best known for its genderless, vegan slides for adults and kids. The sandals retail for $45 and come in 140 different colorways.

May 5, 2023: Wilson Sporting Goods Co. now has a retail presence in California. The brand’s first-ever California store is in Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, a 4,500-sq.-ft. location that offers products across several sport categories. The store, located at 1349 Third Street Promenade, features an in-store play-test area for consumers to trial products, as well as an “Equipment Room” where shoppers can rent select products to play-test outside of the store before purchasing. Those rental fees range from $5-$10 per day and will be taken off the final price if purchased. What’s more, Wilson confirmed it will host community programming and sport activations May 5-7, such as a tennis pop-up experience, dunk competition and special guest appearances. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT, Saturday from , 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT and Sundays from 12 p.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT. Aside from California, the brand has two stores in Chicago and three in Manhattan.

May 5, 2023: Aimé Leon Dore has reopened its New York City flagship store. The store is located at 224 Mulberry St., and hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday from 12 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

May 4, 2023: After opening two exclusive brand stores in Mumbai and Chennai, FitFlop further strengthens its brand presence in India with the debut of locations in the cities of Ahmedabad and Coimbatore. Located in the newly launched Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad, and Brookefields Mall at Coimbatore, these new FitFlop stores will offer the latest footwear styles for men and women in the new concept store design. With a neutral color palate and mirrored surfaces contrasted against sophisticated red, the store offers a clean and modern backdrop that allows product to take centerstage. FitFlop in India is part of the specialty retail footwear chain Metro Brands Limited. “Our partnership with Metro Brands continues to gather pace and I am thrilled with the opening of our 3rd and 4th stores in the region which further cements our commitment to India as a key strategic market and as momentum continues to grow, you can expect to see an acceleration of retail openings in partnership with Metro Brands,” Gianni Georgiades, CEO of FitFlop, said in a statement.

April 27, 2023: REI Co-op announced today that it will open a store Prescott, Ariz., this fall. The outdoor specialty retailer said via statement today that the store, which spans 25,000 square feet, will be leased from Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe and located on tribal land at Frontier Village Center. Inside the new door, which is located at 1841 AZ-69, will be an assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, running, hiking and more. Consumers will also find a full-service bike shop and be able to use the retailer’s online-pick up in store and curbside pickup features. REI said it has 9,900 members in Prescott and 619,000 members in Arizona. announced today that it will open a store Prescott, Ariz., this fall. The outdoor specialty retailer said via statement today that the store, which spans 25,000 square feet, will be leased from Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe and located on tribal land at Frontier Village Center. Inside the new door, which is located at 1841 AZ-69, will be an assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, running, hiking and more. Consumers will also find a full-service bike shop and be able to use the retailer’s online-pick up in store and curbside pickup features. REI said it has 9,900 members in Prescott and 619,000 members in Arizona.

April 26, 2023: Oakley has reopened the doors of one of the brand’s first retail stores based at its headquarters, Oakley One Icon in Foothill Ranch, Calif. The brand’s reimagined location showcases Oakley’s DNA through a museum of celebrated products that nod to monumental moments in the brand’s history. The reimagined store will also feature an extensive selection of best-selling eyewear such as Kato, Sutro, Holbrook as well as apparel, footwear, accessories and more. The flagship store at One Icon includes an all-new layout, updated lighting, and design features inspired by Oakley sport. Looking forward to the brand’s 50th anniversary in 2025, the new flagship is the first step in a new direction for the brand. “Understanding our past is crucial in inspiring our future. Oakley’s mysterious dystopian ‘90s aesthetic, while iconic, was born out of a survivalist mentality, something we now face daily,” said Brian Takumi, VP of soul & creative. “Our vision takes its first step with the reimagined flagship store at One Icon, a space that points to the metamodern ethos of individuality, inclusivity and positivity, encouraging people to come together and welcome them into the brand.”

April 26, 2023: Skims has launched at Saks Fifth Avenue as the Kim Kardashian-owned shapewear company adds multi-brand retail partners to continue its growth. Beginning today, Skims is available for purchase on Saks.com and in the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, with plans to open additional doors across the United States, including Bal Harbour, Houston, and Boston, throughout the rest of the quarter. The product assortment features Skims’ signature collections, including Fits Everybody, Seamless Sculpt, and Cotton alongside even more customer favorites, including Soft Lounge and Boyfriend styles. The brand worked closely with Willo Perron of Perro-Rottinger to design its dedicated shop inside the fifth floor of Saks New York. The space features Skims signature rounded edged fixtures, inclusive mannequins, and a shapewear wall. To commemorate the launch, Skims also designed a visual installation on the main floor atrium of Saks New York with digital screens displaying a campaign of models wearing Seamless Sculpt shapewear walking across New York City’s bustling streets. “Launching at Saks Fifth Avenue is an exciting move into expanding Skims’ curated retail partnerships,” Jens Grede, CEO of Skims, said in a statement. “Saks is an iconic fashion institution and I’m thrilled Skims will be now available to its customers.”

April 24, 2023: Academy Sports and Outdoors will open its first location in Peoria, Ill. in the summer of 2023. This is Academy’s second location in Illinois which is set to open in Grand Prairie Plaza and will be over 60,000-square-feet. Academy’s new store will provide services like buy online pick-up in store and free shipping on most online orders over $25. Customers can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services, including free assembly on grills and bikes, fishing line winding/spooling, scope mounting, bore sighting, and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses. This opening is part of Academy’s plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening 13 to 15 stores this year, and a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

April 20, 2023: Louis Vuitton has opened its newly renovated store at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, Ga. Situated on Level 3 and marking the maison’s largest standalone store in the region, the newly designed space offers a suite of Louis Vuitton’s métiers, including men’s and women’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, travel and watches. A brand-new façade design of Epi glass is the first and only design found in the United States — carefully constructed of thick blocks of backlit glass embedded with stainless steel that is sculpted to mimic Louis Vuitton’s iconic Epi leather pattern. Upon entering, guests are welcomed by a petal ceiling installation composed of 300 organically shaped colored petals designed by Nami Sawada, a celebrated Japanese artist. Inside, various thoughtful and private VIC salons permit exclusive client shopping experiences, separated by large sliding doors made of translucent glass and Marcel Wanders mesh wood.

April 18, 2023: Academy Sports + Outdoors will open its first store in the Lafayette, Ind. area. Located at 100 S. Creasy Ln., the approximately 60,000-square-foot store brings a wide assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to the area. Academy will host grand opening festivities from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. Throughout the weekend, customers can look forward to exclusive deals and giveaways, and take advantage of great prices. This marks the first store Academy has opened in 2023 and its fourth location in Indiana. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening 13 to 15 stores this year, and a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027. “Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to provide the Lafayette community with a destination that makes pursuing their sports and outdoors passions easy and affordable,” Sam Johnson, EVP of retail operations at Academy Sports, said in a statement.

April 18, 2023: Australian footwear brand Frankie4 is continuing to expand its brand presence in North America with the opening of a retail pop-up at The Bellevue Collection in the Seattle-area town of Bellevue. Coming just eighteen months after opening a U.S. headquarters in Seattle and unveiling a pop-up on Capitol Hill, the brand will continue to grow with a 1,300-square-foot pop-up at 575 Bellevue Square set to open in mid-April. The space will showcase a curated selection of the brand’s footwear and will serve as a community hub for events including customer-led gatherings, beauty and fashion activations, philanthropic initiatives, private shopping nights, and more. To celebrate the grand opening, Frankie4 is offering free custom monogramming to the first 25 customers who buy a new pair of shoes during opening weekend. A variety of in-store activations are also planned to celebrate its opening month. Founded in Australia in 2011 and deeply rooted in the belief that women shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort for style, the Frankie4 range focuses on the biomechanics of feet and includes sandals, sneakers, flats, heels, and boots, available in women’s size 6-13.

April 13, 2023: Veja‘s New York outpost just got a face lift. In March, the store underwent a renovation that lasted five weeks. The redesign aimed to increase space and seating while maintaining the original appearance, which includes its customized neon pieces by Brazilian artist Kleber Matheus. New aspects can be seen in concrete and reclaimed pine wood to upgrade the flooring and refurbish the space from Office JDY architects and the Veja team. The New York flagship originally opened in March 2020 at 205 Mulberry Street in the NoLita neighborhood. It’s minimalist and raw design was a collaboration with architect Paul Van Der Grient.

April 11, 2023: Palm Angels is accelerating its global retail expansion in the APAC region with the opening of the first boutique in Seoul, South Korea. According to the brand, the store has opened in partnership with Forward Global Fashion Co., Ltd. Located at 18-2, Dosan-daero 45-gil, Gangnam-gu, a well-known luxury shopping destination of the Korean capital, the new Palm Angels store spans 150 square meters (approximately 1,615 square feet) across two floors and showcases the brand’s menswear and womenswear collections alongside the kid’s line and accessories. The new store has been developed by the Palm Angels internal architects’ team, in tight collaboration with founder and CEO Francesco Ragazzi. The interior layout follows the recognizable design model of the brand, where collections are arranged on shelves and metal displays, as well as wooden cabinets highlighting signature pieces. “I am really thrilled about the Seoul opening and proud of this new brand milestone that inaugurates our partnership with Forward Global Fashion,” Ragazzi said in a statement. “The store tells the whole Palm Angels story as it perfectly embodies the emotions, inspirations, and values of the brand.”

April 11, 2023: Amiri has opened a pop-up and newly redesigned shop-in-shop located in London’s Selfridges department store. According to the Los Angeles-based brand, the shop highlights the spring/summer 2023 collection designed by creative director Mike Amiri and is centered around a monogram floor design. The store reimagines Amiri’s spring/summer 2023 runway and features the label’s ready-to-wear, bags, accessories and footwear, the brand added. And, starting on April 20, Amiri will take over one of Selfridges’ iconic windows, displaying this season’s hand-embellished Shrunken Bomber amongst a frozen scene of tumbling chairs.

April 10, 2023: Nordstrom announced plans on Monday to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Elk Grove, Calif. The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in The Ridge Elk Grove, a popular shopping center that includes other retailers such as Costco, Sephora, In-N-Out and Starbucks. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 64 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one Asos | Nordstrom in California. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024. “We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Elk Grove, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” Carl Jenkins, SVP of Nordstrom Rack stores, said in a statement. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Elk Grove can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”

April 6, 2023: Fendi has opened a new boutique in Düsseldorf, Germany. Located in Königsallee, the city’s popular fashion district, the 460-square-meter (4,950-square-foot) space offers the entire Fendi men’s and women’s collections across two levels. The new store features a double height ceiling emphasized by led arches, reminiscent of the façade of Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, Fendi’s headquarters in Rome. To celebrate the boutique’s grand opening, Fendi has tapped Pepi Erdbories, a German contemporary artist represented by Baodt.Art Gallery, to customize a white canvas Peekaboo bag through her own vision of art. In addition, Fendi will display a special selection of Peekaboo bags designed by other famous international artists, designers and celebrities over the years including ones by Zaha Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Jerry Hall, Kate Adie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Georgia May Jagger, Naomie Harris and Tanya Ling.

April 5, 2023: Todd Snyder has opened his first Chicago retail location in Lincoln Park’s Armitage-Halsted Historic District. Called “The Townhouse,” Snyder’s new store at 815 W. Armitage Avenue is located on the ground floor of a Victorian Era brick townhome constructed in 1877, replete with pressed-metal cornices and original ornate window details. The space’s interior takes inspiration from Snyder’s famed location, The Liquor Store, a historic bar-turned-boutique menswear locale in NYC’s TriBeCa neighborhood which opened in 2019. Like The Liquor Store, The Townhouse will open you up to the world of Todd Snyder, serving as a hand-edited one-stop-shop for all your sartorial needs. Snyder’s full range of menswear items along with a hand curated selection of third-party brands and exclusive collaborations are available at the shop. Additionally, the store’s shoe shop will feature iconic brands like New Balance, Asics, Converse, Alden and more. Snyder said in a statement that his decision to expand to Chicago was a very strategic one for the brand and is part of a continued national expansion that began in 2022 after the brand announced plans to open 15 stores across major metropolitan markets. “Opening in Chicago is like a homecoming for me,” said Snyder. “Growing up in Iowa, Chicago was the ‘North Star’ of cities, and I quickly developed a love for the arts, architecture and of course, the retail it had to offer.

April 4, 2023: Burberry has launched a new rainwear pop-up experience in NYC ahead of its Fifth Avenue store opening in June 2023. Open now through May 2, the pop-up, located inside Burberry’s 693 Fifth Avenue store, “celebrates the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship with artisans from Burberry’s Castleford manufacturing site and New York City-based tailors on hand for bespoke personalization,” the company said in a statement. Through booking appointments, visitors can customize their trench coats with an array of distinctive buttons, embroidery and unique patches. Drawing inspiration from Burberry’s Autumn Winter 2023 show, the space features an overhanging tent. Created in a Fifth Avenue exclusive charcoal check, the tent works as both an ode to the Burberry tents from the late 19th and early 20th century and connection to the outdoors. Windows feature the brand’s new archive-inspired logo, along with the reimagined Equestrian Knight Design.

April 4, 2023: Lids is set to open a new store in Houston. The store is slated to arrive on April 14 and consumes 1,318 square feet of retail space in the Houston Galleria, located at 5135 W Alabama Street. Houston, according to Lids, is one of its most important key markets in the country “because of its love for headwear, due in large part to its influential hip-hop culture.” This door is the second to use the format, which debuted last year in Jamaica, N.Y. This store, according to Lids, leans into key trends with exclusive and limited availability. It will release a limited quantity of a new exclusive hat every Friday, which will drop at the same time as the Lids Hat Drop store in N.Y. This drop schedule, according to Lids, aims to encourage shoppers “to shop in-store to secure their coveted hat given the online demand.” Inside, consumers will find feature digital screens showcasing the retailer’s own content, dedicated spaces for drops and an area for apparel and merchandise. Also last year, the retailer launched Lidshatdrop.com, which allows consumers to shop the website weekly for exclusive hats — that often sell out in minutes — that can only be purchased online.

March 29, 2023: Amiri is gearing up to open a new flagship store in Chicago on March 31. According to the Los Angeles-based brand, this new store will mark Amiri’s sixth location in the U.S. and the ninth internationally. Located at 46 E Walton Street in the heart of Chicago’s historic Gold Coast District, the store spans 7,500-square-feet with 4,000-square-feet sales floor area and is designed in collaboration between founder Mike Amiri and Paris-based design studio NOCOD, alongside a partnership with U.S. architectural design firm Two One Two Design. Housing the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear alongside kid’s, footwear and accessories, the store will also stock an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the red and black colors of Chicago’s iconic sport team. Consisting of tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, trackpants, MX1 jeans and caps, the collection is designed in Amiri’s signature silhouettes and motifs, including a limited- edition Chicago bone logo.

March 24, 2023: Acne Studios opened its first Miami, Fla. store in the heart of the Miami Design District last week. Located at 85 NE 41st Street, the new 200-square-meter (approximately 2,150-square-feet) store spans two floors and offers the label’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and updated variations of its Musubi bag. Designed by Swedish firm Halleroed, notable features in the store include walls created in marmorino, a textured, high-gloss white plaster, with black granite steps, custom-made rugs by Swedish company Katshall and lighting by Benoît Lalloz. Nods to the Miami Art Deco style come through in details of settees and special mannequins created by artist Daniel Silver. Long-standing collaborator and furniture designer Max Lamb brought the softness via the coloristic accents in the seating. Organic and irregular shapes of the Blobs reference the unexpected quality of Acne Studios silhouettes from the spring/summer ‘23 collection, which Lamb reimagined in block shades of hand-dyed batik fabrics.

March 22, 2023: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is slated to open its first tri-state-area store at Roosevelt Field on Saturday, April 1. The new store is located on the upper level near the Dining District inside the Long Island, N.Y. mall and will offer an extensive assortment of accessibly-priced styles across lingerie, lounge, sleepwear and sport ranging in sizes, XS–4X/XS–XXXXL. According to the company, Savage X Fenty will host a two-day opening weekend celebration including a DJ, snacks, special giveaways and photo moments. Branded tote bags will be provided as a gift with purchases $75 and over (while supplies last), plus the opportunity for tote customizations. “We are excited to bring the Savage retail Xperience to the NY/NJ/CT tri-state area and invite a new region of customers to shop our collections IRL,” Christiane Pendarvis, co-president and chief design & merchandising officer at Savage X Fenty, said in a statement. “Our Roosevelt Field store will have a playful atmosphere – including upbeat music, colorful lights, and eye-catching decor – as well as other signature retail components like our next-gen Fit Xperience technology for optimal size matching.”

March 21, 2023: Tod’s has relocated its Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II store in the main passage linking the cathedral to the Teatro alla Scala. The two-level store is characterized by two shop windows overlooking the Gallery itself and by a wide staircase which is visible from the entrance and made entirely of travertine. The new location houses the Tod’s women’s and men’s collections.

March 20, 2023: The Italian brand Paris Texas, acquired just 15 days ago by the Arezzo&Co group, has opened pop-up stores at the NK Store in Jardins, São Paulo, and in Ipanema and Village Mall, in Rio de Janeiro. The pop-up stores will have a special scenography inspired by the main codes of Paris Texas; furniture with an Italian design mood, velvet curtains, and carpets in shades of pink and fuchsia translate the brand’s DNA, recognized for connecting the elegance and glamor of Paris to the spirit and strength of Texas in its footwear. In addition to the brick-and-mortar presence at NK Store São Paulo, NK Store Ipanema, and NK Store Village Mall, Paris Texas shoes will also be available on the multi-brand retailer’s e-commerce platform.

March 20, 2023: New York-based specialty retailer Blue & Cream has opened a seasonal pop-up shop at Maxwell’s Plum in Wellington, Fla. The Wellington location was selected as it is a huge destination with Blue & Cream’s core Hamptons customer base, who winter down in this area due to its equestrian community draw. Opened early March, the pop-up will offer a curated selection of Blue & Cream’s favorite retail brands, including P448 as its exclusive footwear partner. “After a huge 2022 year as a women’s authenticator account with Nike in which we have witnessed a falloff in demand for the over saturated GGDB, we turned to P448 to infuse energy into our head-to-toe styling offering when our clients want a higher price point artisanal shoe for night time styling,” Jeff Goldstein, founder & CEO of Blue & Cream, said in a statement.

March 15, 2023: Crosty, the designer sneaker brand founded by Georgian-born brothers Shota and George Mikaia, has officially opened its first U.S. e-commerce site. Starting with a limited number of pairs of the brand’s popular Onda sneaker, this launch will feature the shoe in 11 signature colorways. Founded in 2015, Crosty makes its shoes in Italy and is continuing its push into the U.S. market with this latest move.

March 15, 2023: Loro Piana celebrated the launch of its new traceability service and the opening of its first store in Palo Alto, Calif. on Wednesday, March 15. Located at 660 Stanford Shopping Center, the new Palo Alto boutique features the latest store concept from Loro Piana. For the opening, Gift of Kings sculptures made by Mary Lennox were on displayed throughout the space. To celebrate the store and launch and the brand’s traceability service, a special panel discussion was moderated by Gstaad Guy with Daniela Ott from Aura Blockchain, artist Charlotte Taylor, and Giulio Bergamaschi, Strategic Missions Director at Loro Piana. Timed with the opening, Loro Piana introduced a limited and numbered series of The Gift of Kings garments exclusive to the new Palo Alto store that upon purchase, will include a unique NFT created by artist Charlotte Taylor. Once purchased, customers will scan a QR code to verify the authenticity and traceability of the item’s origin, as well as view its unique story from farm to consumer through its digital certification service.

March 13, 2023: REI Co-op will expand its brick-and-mortar footprint in Florida this fall. The outdoor retailer announced today that it will open a store this year in Sarasota, consuming 25,000 square feet of retail space at 161 North Cattlemen Rd. in the University Town Center. The store will offer apparel and gear for camping, cycling, running, hiking, paddling, climbing and more, and features of the store include a full-service bike shop, the ability to buy online and pick up in store and curbside pickup. REI revealed in a statement that it has 512,000 members in Florida, and it currently operates seven stores in the state, including Tampa, Winter Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Gainesville, Boca Raton, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

March 8, 2023: Atmos and New Balance have teamed up to create an elevated retail experience within the Atmos Georgetown store in Washington, D.C. Dubbed the NBSE — which is pronounced “The Embassy” and stands for “the New Balance Shop Experience” — the space will host events and be a hub for exclusive New Balance apparel and footwear. This partnership between Atmos and New Balance was described in a statement as “semi-permanent” and the retailer said shoppers can expect months of programming including DJs, personalization opportunities and conversations with local creatives. Atmos said in a statement that it will use the space celebrate the unofficial New Balance fan holiday Grey Day, as well as the Cherry Blossom Festival and other moments throughout the summer. The installation — designed in partnership with Colorway and Makingworks — was executed with maple wood, which Atmos said was designed as a nod its Japanese heritage, and also features custom lighting panels that will house both exclusive and classic New Balance footwear and apparel. It also includes a DJ booth and modular furniture to host presentations, movie screenings, panel discussions and more. Also, Atmos said the experience will feature a curated collection of vinyl records on display in partnership with a local record store that pays, homage to “the D.C. influence on music across genres.” The NBSE will open March 10 at 11 a.m. ET.

March 3, 2023: Ross Dress for Less will open its newest Texas store tomorrow. The new store, located in Paris, spans 18,000 square feet and is located in the Paris Towne Center, which is at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Loop 286. With the opening, Ross Dress for Less and DD’s Discounts operate more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home fashion stores.

March 2, 2023: Stüssy will open its newest store in Fukuoka, Japan on Friday. Located at 2-5-13 Tenjin, Chuo-Ku, Fukuoka-Shi, the store was conceptualized by Perron Roettinger, a design studio based in Los Angeles. According to Stüssy, this new location complements the design direction of the retailer’s other Shanghai, Nagoya, and Kyoto Chapter outposts. And, to commemorate the opening, there will be limited edition T-shirts in black, blue, red, and white with a crown on top of the brand name “S” and the letters “FUKUOKA.”

March 2, 2023: Nisolo has opened its newest retail storefront in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Located at 108 Newbury St., the store will carry the full line of Nisolo’s ethically made shoes and accessories, each adorned with Nisolo’s open-source Sustainability Facts Label. Styles include men’s and women’s sandals, everyday sneakers, high and low heel boots, leather handbags and accessories. The company’s flagship store is located in Nashville’s Buchanan Arts District and at the end of 2022 Nisolo expanded to Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. The Nisolo Boston store celebrated its grand opening on Feb. 23, with drinks, small bites, and gifts with purchase.

Feb. 27, 2023: Ross Dress for Less is set to expand its footprint in Iowa. The retailer will open its latest store on March 4 in Mason City, an 18,500-sq.-ft. door in the Willow Creek Crossing Shopping Center, located at the corner of 4th Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue. Between Ross Dress for Less and its DD’s Discounts banner, the company operates more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home stores.

Feb. 24, 2023: Coach has opened the first location in a series of new concept stores in Chicago. Called “Coach Play Chicago,” the concept encourages customers to literally play in Coach spaces inspired by the surrounding community. Located at 444 N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Coach Play Chicago incorporates architectural features inspired by New York City, Coach’s hometown, alongside local touches nodding to the Windy City’s history displayed throughout the store, including street signs, a baseball glove art installation and marquee signs displaying locally relevant messages, to be updated based on community happenings. Coach Play Chicago will also feature the newest expression of Coach Create, the brand’s customization experience, where local artists will host workshops where customers can create one-of-a-kind pieces at the craftsmanship bar. Customers will also be able to personalize Coach bags with monograms, embellishments and digital prints including special patches and pins exclusive to the location. Coach Play Chicago will also feature the brand’s latest collection of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories, merchandised all-gender throughout the space.

Feb. 24, 2023: Next month, Ross Dress for Less will open a new store in Colorado. The door, which is located in Thornton in the Thorncreek Crossing Shopping Center at East 120th Avenue and Washington Street, will open on March 4. The new location consumes 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Feb. 23, 2023: Tapestry Inc.-owned brand Kate Spade New York launched a new store design with the opening of a new store at The Royal Hawaiian Center in Honolulu earlier this month and in October at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. According to the brand, the newly unveiled store concept is inspired by elements of both uptown and downtown New York. Wood tones, wallcoverings and gold accents complement the brand’s signature color palette of green, black and cream, with touches of pink, red and yellow sprinkled throughout. A residential feel is layered in through eclectic decor, rich fabrics, unusual textures and artwork, all with the aim of giving both a sense of comfort and charm that resembles a New York City apartment. The boutiques offer multiple product categories, including Kate Spade New York handbags, ready-to-wear, accessories, small leather goods, tech accessories, jewelry, watches and more. Kate Spade added in a statement that it will continue to open stores with this new design throughout the year.

Feb. 20, 2023: Next month, Ross Dress for Less will open a new store in Hudson, Fla. The new door — which consumes 21,500 square feet in the Plaza of the Oaks Shopping Center at the corner of State Road 52 and Little Road — will open on March 4. Ross Dress for Less and DD’s Discounts operate more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Feb. 17, 2023: Ross Dress for Less announced it will reopen its tornado-damaged store in Round Rock, Texas, on March 4. The store spans 30,000 square feet store and is located in the Boardwalk Shopping Center at the corner of Interstate 35 and Louis Henna Boulevard.

Feb. 16, 2023: Fleet Feet is continuing to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, and its newest store is in Richland, Wash. The door is owned by Julie and Wade Pannell — owners of five other Fleet Feet stores in Washington — and is located at 620 George Washington Way. With stores on the west and east sides of the state, Fleet Feet said in a statement that this Tri-Cities location “provides a convenient link between the other stores and serves as an ideal spot for runners and walkers alike.” The grand opening for Fleet Feet Tri–Cities will take place in late March, and the festivities will include a ribbon cutting, fun run from the store, special deals and giveaways from top brands. Fleet Feet said the store will also offer the Ignite! 5k Training Program starting in March, and there are plans to add a half–marathon group in the fall.

Feb. 8, 2023: Fendi has opened the doors to its first flagship boutique in Seoul, South Korea. Dubbed “Palazzo Fendi Seoul,” the 715 square meter (approximately 7,696 square feet) store is located in the Cheongdam-dong neighborhood of the city and houses the brand’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and fur collections, shoes, accessories, leather goods, and home accessories across four levels. The impressive façade combines geometric diagonals in stainless steel finishing and central glass windows that converge towards the corner of the building, through a modern and urban reinterpretation of classic Roman patterns. The façade is emphasized by LED arches, Fendi signature element recalling those of Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana – Fendi’s Rome headquarters.

Feb. 9, 2023: Fleet Feet announced today that its newest store will be located in Harrisburg, Pa. The store is owned by Shelby and Fred Joslyn, who also own Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg. The new door, which is located in the High Pointe Commons Plaza at 4640 High Pointe Blvd., will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 25. The celebration will include a group run at 9 a.m. ET, shoe demos and giveaways, happy hour with Hoka at 4 p.m. ET and free Fleet Feet Harrisburg T-shirts for customers who spend $200 or more. The store, according to Fleet Feet, will employ the brand’s personalized outfitting experience inside, dubbed Fit ID, which it explained includes 3D foot scanning technology to accurately assess the size and shape of the customer’s feet and how each foot moves through the gait cycle.

Jan. 17, 2023: Nisolo has opened its second physical retail store. Located at 3251 M St NW in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., the store carries the full line of Nisolo’s ethical shoes and accessories. The expansion of its retail footprint to DC is part of a larger expansion plan for Nisolo into brick-and-mortar retail across the country in 2023. This location joins the brand’s first flagship store in Nashville, Tenn. The opening also comes in time to celebrate the one year anniversary of Nisolo’s Sustainability Facts Label, the brand’s comprehensive evaluation tool backed by hundreds of data points, certifications, and third-party data.

Jan. 14, 2023: Dior has opened a new pop-up space featuring its men’s spring 2023 capsule collection with ERL in Beverly Hills, Calif. Located at 8175 Melrose Avenue, the pop-up features models of vintage cars created by Dior and cinema equipment from the 1950s decorate the space to transport shoppers into the world of “California Couture.” Key elements and colors inspired by the collection including bright shades of blue, the skater print from the show invitation and special Dior ERL logos are drawn in throughout the space. Shoppers will be able to enjoy beverage and light bites from a ‘50s inspired café. To finish the setting, a main screen will be playing the spring 2023 runway show. This location is one in a series of openings globally and will remain open through Feb. 12.

Jan. 11, 2023: Academy Sports and Outdoors will open its first location in Lafayette, Ind. in the spring of 2023. The fourth location in Indiana is set to open in Lafayette Pavilions and will be over 60,000-square-feet. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026. The location will carry a wide assortment of sports and outdoors products from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Columbia, The North Face, Wolverine, Berkley, Winchester, Chubbies, and Under Armour, plus Academy’s private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, H2OX, R.O.W., BCG, and Mosaic. “We’re excited to be a new destination for the Lafayette community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, Adidas, Yeti, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more,” Sam Johnson, Academy’s EVP of retail operations said in a statement. “At Academy Sports + Outdoors we deliver fun, great value, and unmatched service that makes it easier for Boilermaker fans to gear up for game day, kids to play ball, hunters to prepare for deer season, and active families to find the apparel and shoes they want.”

Jan. 11, 2023: REI Co-op will open a new store in Athens, Ga. on Friday, Feb. 10. Located in Beechwood Shopping Center at 196 Alps Road, the 17,200-square-foot store will feature a wide assortment of outdoor gear and apparel for camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness and more. The store will also feature a specialty bike shop will be staffed with certified mechanics to tune or repair equipment. “Our team of 50 employees is excited to be part of the local outdoor community,” Timothy Myers, REI store manager, said in a statement. “Beyond our store, we look forward to taking care of natural places in and around Athens, including a staff service project this weekend to remove invasive plant species from the Middle Oconee floodplain with Georgia River Network.” To celebrate the grand opening, REI invested $10,000 each in Bike Athens and All Terrain Georgia, an initiative of Aimee Copeland Foundation in partnership with Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The nonprofit partners will have a presence during the weekend.