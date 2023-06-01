REI Co-op Expands Its Footwear Range With a New Trail Runner

REI Co-op delivered its debut footwear range in 2021, and the outdoor retail giant will soon expand its offering to include trail running.

The retailer’s entry into the running shoe category is the Swiftland Multiterrain (MT) trail runner. REI said the shoe “maximizes recycled and bio-based materials without compromising technical expectations while giving runners freedom to take their adventures over multiple surfaces beyond the pavement.”

The major components of the Swiftland MT, according to REI, were designed with “carbon-reduced technology” and feature either recycled or bio-based materials. For instance, the uppers are made with 90 percent recycled PET FirmaKnit material, which sits atop 10 percent Bloom algae TerraLoft Run midsoles and 20 percent recycled rubber TerraGrip Run outsoles. Other highlights include its 100 percent recycled nylon rock plate, 70 percent recycled PET reinforcements and 30 percent Bloom algae sock in TrailBed liners.

“We want runners to experience the sense of spontaneity and excitement an unpaved path can bring. With the Swiftland MT, customers can confidently explore new adventures and feel good about their lighter impact on the planet,” REI Co-op senior product manager for footwear Bennet Grimes said in a statement.

The REI Co-op Swiftland MT trail running shoe is available now in-store and via REI.com for $130 in men’s and women’s sizing.

What’s more, REI and Strava have teamed-up on a virtual run challenge, which will take place from June 7 to June 29. REI members who join will receive a discount on the REI Co-op Swiftland running collection and 60-day free Strava Pro subscription trial.

In September 2020, REI revealed to FN its plans to enter the world of footwear. The REI-branded models at the time, the retailer explained, was described as “footwear with a lighter footprint.” The first two looks to hit stores were the Traverse, which is REI’s backpacking boot, and the Flash, a fast and lightweight hybrid style described as “51% hike and 49% trail run.”