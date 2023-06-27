On Is Opening in Williamsburg

On is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence in the U.S. with an opening in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

This week, the rapidly-growing Swiss running brand will debut the unit, which spans two floors and 3,625 square feet of retail space.

With the new store, On will present merchandise grouped together by category, which includes running, outdoor lifestyle and movement. Also, like its other stores, Williamsburg will include its “Magic Wall” that features concealed shelves that hold size runs size of all On sneakers. This “Magic Wall,” according to On, “maximizes interactions” with the brand’s footwear experts “to find the perfect fit.” Additionally, On said in a statement that the store’s second floor will include space for interactive experiences.

The Williamsburg store will open on June 30.

With the new door, On will have four retail locations in the U.S., and 23 stores globally. On made its New York City retail debut in December 2020 when it opened an innovation-focused flagship in the NoHo neighborhood. The store includes 1,630 square feet of retail space on Lafayette Street.

Looking ahead, the brand confirmed plans to open stores in Miami, Chicago, Austin and Portland, Ore.

The expansion comes at a time of rapid growth for On. Most recently, the brand reported a net sales increase of 78.3 percent to 420.2 million Swiss francs (or $470.1 million at the current conversion rate) in Q1 2023. Specifically in the Americas, the brand’s net sales for the quarter grew 91.9 percent to 270.2 million Swiss francs, or $302.3 million.

In terms of footwear, net sales from shoes increased 80 percent for Q1 to 400.5 million Swiss francs, or $448.3 million at the current conversion rate.