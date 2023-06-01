Melissa Opens Summer Pop-Up at Galeries Lafayette in Paris

For the second year in a row, Melissa has opened a pop-up at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris.

According to the Brazilian footwear company, the space will feature 20 styles from the brand. Among them is the classic Melissa Possession, Melissa Free products – a line produced with E.V.A. Biobased, a material with less environmental impact based on sugarcane – and three of the latest collabs with international brands, such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Y/Project and a third brand that will launch globally on June 20.

To bring the pop-up to life, Melissa teamed up with French global design agency Carré Basset to create an “immersive experience” within a “playful” space. The company said in a statement that the agency was inspired by the brand’s Possession style, playing with vibrant colors and unexpected shapes.

To publicize its arrival at Galeries Lafayette, the brand invested in an augmented reality video featuring the Melissa Possession flying over the store, produced by Parisian creative studio Perimetre Studio. Additionally, the French retailer has installed a billboard outside the store carrying the photo of one of Melissa’s latest campaigns, showcasing creative direction by Luciano Schmitz.

Raquel Scherer, Melissa’s global manager, said in a statement that the brand is “extremely excited” to return to Galeries Lafayette in Paris. “We are very proud to be able to take our Brazilian identity and culture internationally,” Scherer said. “Paris is the world’s fashion capital, and we are so lucky to take over another year.”

Melissa’s newest pop-up at Galeries Lafayette is now open through August 31.

Owned by Grendene Global Brands, Melissa is in growth mode. Grendene CEO Gustavo Assumpcao told FN in February that Melissa has been a “jewel” and is doing really well. “We are elevating the investments and the efforts behind the brand big time to grow on top of its solid base,” Assumpcao said.

Part of this investment comes in the form of amplifying marketing to increase brand awareness. “Whenever we talk to a Melissa consumer, the level of excitement for the brand is always high,” the CEO said. “We just don’t have enough people knowing the brand. So raising the brand awareness, telling stories that are more relevant — that’s what is going to drive the future growth.”