Manolo Blahnik to Open Larger Shop Inside Japan’s Hankyu Umeda Department Store

Manolo Blahnik will open a reimagined space inside Japanese luxury department store Hankyu Umeda next week.

Located within Umeda’s fashion area, the 753 sq.-ft. area is larger in size than Blahnik’s previous shop and features a new contemporary design aimed at providing clients an “elevated boutique experience,” the luxury footwear company said in a press release.

According to the London-based shoe brand, which has been available at the Hankyu store since 2016, this new shop-in-shop marks the first time Blahnik’s men’s and women’s collections are presented side-by-side at the retailer.

Visitors to the shop can expect to find something akin to other Manolo Blahnik spaces globally, the company said, and will feature a “unique design” by its long-standing architect Nick Leith-Smith, who sits down with Manolo Blahnik himself and CEO Kristina Blahnik to come up with an original concept for each location.

Manolo Blahnik’s Dobre red suede lace detail mules. Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

For this shop specifically, Manolo Blahnik said it wanted to make a “big statement” as it occupies the largest space on the floor. Inspiration from the shop was drawn from Walter Gropius and Bauhaus, as well as Jean-Michel Frank, and features a minimal and modern “living room” style aesthetic. What’s more, an injection of color from hues of blue, maple and honey will be seen on the decorative furnishings such as ottomans and a checkered carpet.

Kristina Blahnik said in a statement that she is “delighted” to open a larger space within Hankyu Umeda in association with the brand’s longstanding partners, The Bluebell Group. “Our business in Japan continues to grow from strength to strength and I am excited to see the reaction to our elegant new space,” Blahnik said. “We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and new clientele into our magical new home.”

This news comes just weeks after Manolo Blahnik named former La Perla and Boucheron executive Elodie Bougenault as chief commercial officer. The London-based company said at the time that it hired Bougenault “to drive the strategic plan globally” with a particular focus on Asia, where the brand has big ambitions.

Bougenault, which started her new role late last month, is now responsible for “delivering and executing” the global commercial direction of the brand across wholesale, retail, and digital channels, and establishing a “strong voice” in new and existing markets.