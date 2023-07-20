Is Kith Expanding Into Canada?

Although unconfirmed, it appears as if Kith is continuing its brick-and-mortar expansion, this time in Canada.

Speculation of a Kith presence in Canada, specifically Toronto, ramped up this week in part to a T-shirt release. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Kith shared images of a new T-shirt via the Instagram account for Kith Treats, the brand and retailer’s famed cereal bar and café. The T-shirt — which arrived Monday via Kith.com for $65 — listed the cities of each Kith Treats location, which included Yorkville, a neighborhood in Toronto.

What’s more, Kith has shared several job openings via LinkedIn in recent weeks, with “Toronto Store” listed under location.

An address has not been revealed, however a Dailyhive.com report listed 78 Yorkville Ave. as the rumored location.

Kith has responded to FN’s request for comment, stating it has no info to share at this time.

Kith has rapidly expanded its physical footprint in 2023. The most recent opening was Kith Williamsburg in March. The store is its second in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is located at 25 Kent Ave. Prior to Kith Williamsburg, Kith opened in the Miami Design District in February. The store — its second location in the city — is located at 69 NE 41st St., with a standalone Kith Treats across the street. Also in February, Kith opened Kith Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive, its second store in Los Angeles.

Speaking with FN in March, this expansion, Fieg explained, is to further give Kith consumers both longtime and new a home to gather and shop. The pace of the expansion, however, was not planned. Fieg said the opening of the new Kith stores was supposed to be staggered “very differently from the way they’re opening right now,” which is in large part due to supply chain delays.