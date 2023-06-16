Golden Goose Opens Its Sustainable Store Concept, Forward, in Miami

Golden Goose is headed to Miami. The Italian sneaker brand is opening its second sustainably-minded store concept, called Forward, in the U.S. on Friday.

The location follows its recently opened doors in Milan, Dubai and New York. With the Forward locations, Golden Goose aims to lengthen the product life cycle through interactive features revolving around its four pillars: Repair, Remake, Resell, and Recycle.

For example, with Miami’s Calzoleria service, customers can bring sneaker products from any brand for cleaning and sanitization, repairs and replacements, restoration, and refurbishment. There’s also personalization features, including a bespoke program for sneaker-making from scratch, two recycling baskets for old products, and a physical reselling platform for Golden Goose selected pieces.

The location is 1,700-sq.-ft. Courtesy of Golden Goose

As for its design, the 1,700-square-foot outpost, is inspired by the brand’s first headquarters in Marghera, Venice. Golden Goose’s archival souvenirs can be seen throughout the store among the raw concrete floors, coarse iron pillars and timber shelves. Then in each corner are displays of exclusive product, such as the brand’s first sustainable sneaker, Yatay Model 1B, along with the Archive collection.

In addition to sneakers, Golden Goose ready-to-wear is also on display. Courtesy of Golden Goose

Golden Goose Forward Miami opens its doors on Friday, June 16, at 4052 NE 1st Ave in Miami, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.