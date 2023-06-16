×
Read Next: Fragrance Foundation Awards 2023 Red Carpet With Keke Palmer and More
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Golden Goose Opens Its Sustainable Store Concept, Forward, in Miami

Golden Goose, miami, store
Inside Golden Goose's Forward store in Miami.
Courtesy of Golden Goose
Share

Golden Goose is headed to Miami. The Italian sneaker brand is opening its second sustainably-minded store concept, called Forward, in the U.S. on Friday.

The location follows its recently opened doors in Milan, Dubai and New York. With the Forward locations, Golden Goose aims to lengthen the product life cycle through interactive features revolving around its four pillars: Repair, Remake, Resell, and Recycle.

For example, with Miami’s Calzoleria service, customers can bring sneaker products from any brand for cleaning and sanitization, repairs and replacements, restoration, and refurbishment. There’s also personalization features, including a bespoke program for sneaker-making from scratch, two recycling baskets for old products, and a physical reselling platform for Golden Goose selected pieces.

Golden Goose, miami, store
The location is 1,700-sq.-ft.Courtesy of Golden Goose

As for its design, the 1,700-square-foot outpost, is inspired by the brand’s first headquarters in Marghera, Venice. Golden Goose’s archival souvenirs can be seen throughout the store among the raw concrete floors, coarse iron pillars and timber shelves. Then in each corner are displays of exclusive product, such as the brand’s first sustainable sneaker, Yatay Model 1B, along with the Archive collection.

Golden Goose, miami, store
In addition to sneakers, Golden Goose ready-to-wear is also on display.Courtesy of Golden Goose

Golden Goose Forward Miami opens its doors on Friday, June 16, at 4052 NE 1st Ave in Miami, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Golden Goose Opens Its Sustainable Sneaker Store Concept in Miami
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
Elle Fanning Brings Back the Suit Vest Trend and More Fashion Moments From ‘A Small Light’ Screening
wwd
Elle Fanning Brings Back the Suit Vest Trend and More Fashion Moments From ‘A Small Light’ Screening
The TikTok-Famous ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Dress Is the Mother of All Summer Trends — and Just $35 (Nana Would Approve)
The TikTok-Famous ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Dress Is the Mother of All Summer Trends — and Just $35 (Nana Would Approve)
NBA Great George Gervin Settles Lawsuit With Ralph Lauren
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
NBA Great George Gervin Settles Lawsuit With Ralph Lauren
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad