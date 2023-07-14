×
France Encourages Sustainable Fashion With New Bonus for Repairing Shoes and Clothes

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 28: Shoppers walk down the Champs Elysees, as France records over half a million Covid-19 cases in one day this week fuelled by the Omicron variant, on January 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
France to Incentivize Consumers to Repair Shoes and Clothes With Bonus
France to Incentivize Consumers to Repair Shoes and Clothes With Bonus
sustainable shoes, earth day, stella mccartney, stella mccartney sustainability, eco-friendly shoes, eco-chic
France to Incentivize Consumers to Repair Shoes and Clothes With Bonus
Starting in October, France will award bonuses to encourage people to give their clothing and shoes a second chance. Announced on Wednesday, the initiative aims to promote sustainable fashion and reduce waste, cutting down on the 700,000 tons of clothes French citizens throw away each year, most of which end up in landfills.

The eco-friendly project allows customers to claim 7 euros (or $7.87) for repairing a heel and 10 to 25 euros (or $11.24 to $28.10) for clothing repairs, supported by a 154 million euro fund put in place by the government to cover 2023 through 2028. The move is part of a larger push France initiated in 2022 to reform the textile industry while combating the harmful effects of fast fashion on the planet.

The program will be run by eco-organization Refashion, which promotes recycling solutions and urges consumers to limit the amount of textiles, whether clothing or footwear, they buy. Additionally, the initiative aims to encourage companies to use organizations that specialize in reusing and recycling materials.

“Consumers will be able to be supported in the repair of their clothes and shoes,” said Secretary of State for Ecology Berangere Couillard during her visit to the Paris premises of La Caserne, according to Le Monde. She then invited “all sewing workshops and shoemakers to join the system.”

France has made continuous efforts over the past few years to move toward more sustainable processes. In 2020, France passed a law outlining a six-year plan that aimed to alter production methods and consumption habits regarding household goods in an effort to cut down on waste, conserve natural resources and limit damage to biodiversity.

sustainable shoes, sustainability, eco-friendly, sustainable fashion, zero + maria cornejo, freedom moses, stella mccartney, stella mccartney sustainability
16 Sustainable Shoes For Earth Day That Are Also Really Chic
View Gallery16 Images
France to Incentivize Consumers to Repair Shoes and Clothes With Bonus
