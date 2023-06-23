×
Read Next: Nike Earnings Will Spotlight Inventory Progress and Wholesale Exposure
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Forman Mills Department Store Closures Amid Layoffs and Potential Bankruptcy: Live Updates

Forman Mills, retail, stores, store problems, store closures, retail problems, bankruptcy, chapter 11, chapter 11 bankruptcy, retailers, off-price stores, retail stores, bargain stores, discount stores, discount retailers
Car fill the parking lot at Goldwater's shopping center in suburban Phoenix, Ariz., . Ten years ago cows were grazing on the spot where the shopping center is now. It's one of four Arizona stores, three women's and one men's, which have grown from the store started in Prescott, Ariz., by the grandfather of Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz. Sen. Goldwater is still connected with the stores, but is not activeGoldwaters Department Store, Phoenix, USA
The hat room in Bonwit Teller's department store in Boston, Mass., was the former "Butterfly Room" in the 80-year-old Museum of Natural History, which was reconverted into the deluxe shop, as seen . Vice President Rosalynd De Hart and Boston manager is shown at left, while customers are waited upon by the salesgirls-hostessesBonwit Teller Hat Room 1948, Boston, USA
The interior of the Bonwit Teller department store in Boston, Mass., is shown Bonwit Teller, Boston, USA
Kaufmann's Big Store Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Usa. . Unattributed PostcardKaufmann's Store, Pittsburgh, Pa, Usa
View Gallery
View Gallery23 Images
Share

Off-price retailer Forman Mills is the latest chain store to face financial challenges with large layoffs this week.

The regional chain, which specializes in selling off-priced men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, as well as shoes, toys, home goods and school uniforms, is currently set to lay off 245 employees by Aug. 4, according to Retail Dive. The news comes from the brand’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing, which will impact workers in seven stores.

Currently, the filing states Forman Mills is aiming to sell its company, though it could potentially file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if a sale isn’t possible. The decision could also impact its store numbers and closures; a location in Philadelphia already closed, and the aforementioned layoffs will affect employees at seven different locations.

Previously, Forman Mills was acquired in 2016 by private equity firm Goode Partners, with additional investments and credits from Cohesive Capital Partners and Monroe Partners, respectively. At the time, the brand operated 36 store in nine states, whereas it only operates 17 stores in four states (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware) today.

However, Forman Mills isn’t the only retailer to face challenges in recent years. As previously reported in FN, Bed, Bath and Beyond and Harmon Face Value announced the closures of over 200 retail locations in Jan. 2022. In April 2023, the home goods chain officially announced that it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and be holding store-wide liquidation sales.

2023 also marked difficult times for other brands. In Jan. 2023, Party City filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and Jo-Ann Fabrics — though it isn’t ending its business — began closing eight retail locations. Big Lots also announced that it would begin closing its retail locations, with plans to shutter at least seven stores by the year’s end.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Forman Mills Stores Close Amid Layoffs and Potential Bankruptcy
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad