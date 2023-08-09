Footwear Execs Talk Spring ’24 Trends Following FFANY August Market

Companies during FFANY’s August market last week remained optimistic on the rest of the year ahead. While there are still recession concerns and more economic challenges, executives said the trade show was a successful one.

Designer Ron White, for instance, said his namesake label saw its “biggest reaction ever” from buyers to his men’s and women’s collections. “The styles in my collection that received the most love were updated silhouettes mixed with elevated textures,” White told FN. “From handwoven English calfskin, unique painted and metallic embossed suede, as well as the introduction of luxurious bouclé and frayed-edge denim.”

Other trends gaining traction for spring ’24 included raffia and natural materials.

“Heel height variation was also a big trend, ranging from flat, mid and high, in order to give customers options in both comfort and style,” added Heather Esterline, senior merchandising manager at Zappos.com. “Sneakers were also a big focus, with the most notable being the court sneaker. We also saw espadrilles, flatforms and footbed sandals make their mark. All in all, this market delivered a lot of fun fashion that should draw the customer in with an emotional connection to the shoes.”

Other retailers in attendance included Belk, Nordstrom, DSW, Stitchfix, Bloomingdale’s, Ross, Rack Room, Jildor, Famous Footwear, Shoe Sensation and Macy’s, among others.

Faryl Robin, founder & CEO of Faryl Robin Footwear, said caution from retailers is expected in this unpredictable economy, but she’s never been more excited to be in this industry.

“There is course-correcting that should be taking place,” she said. Robin added that she’s seeing more offerings of extended sizes and growing importance of functionality and comfort in footwear.

Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, which hosts the FFANY trade show, noted that it was a robust event. “In an uncertain economy, our consumers might be more discerning with their purchases, but they are certainly seeking fresh and exciting product. Brands and retailers know this well and are ensuring that shelves remain stocked with remarkable footwear in the coming months,” he said. “We expect an even more dynamic November market.”

The next FFANY Market Week is scheduled for Nov. 27-Dec. 1.