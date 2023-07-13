British Brand Arne Expands to US, Plots New York and LA Stores

Arne is coming to America.

The five-year-old UK-based fashion, footwear and accessories brand announced on Thursday its plans to expand into the U.S. market with the launch of a new website for its American customers.

According to the British company, it has further planned to expand in the country through brick-and-mortar efforts. This will come to life through a continued, phased expansion with both permanent flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles, a first for the brand, as well as pop-up shops in various to-be-announced locations, Arne said.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst as an essentials clothing brand, Arne expanded into footwear in 2020 after two years of searching and sourcing from suppliers across Asia and Europe. Arne now produces all of its shoes in Portugal with Italian suede and leathers and continues to be known for its curated, minimalist approach and accessible price points – with men’s apparel starting at $32 and men’s footwear starting at $51.

Reece Broadhurst, co-founder of Arne, said in a statement that he saw a “unique opportunity” to connect with individuals who were searching for those missing, core pieces in their wardrobes, and to listen to their feedback, wants, and needs to fill a void within the market. “These consumer insights have been transformative for our brand, and as we introduce Arne to a new audience as influential as U.S. consumers, we know it will only help us continue to grow,” Broadhurst said.

Back in the UK, Arne is gearing up to open a pop-up in the Scottish city of Glasgow this weekend at Princes Square. It follows a similar pop-up the minimalist brand held in Liverpool in March on Peter’s Lane.