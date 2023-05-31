Mytheresa Launches Exclusive Christian Louboutin Capsule Filled With Animalier Patterns

Mytheresa has released its latest exclusive capsule collection with Christian Louboutin.

According to the luxury online retailer, the 7-piece capsule features a range of the French luxury footwear and accessories brand’s signature styles in intriguing animalier patterns.

Customers will be able to find the Kate 85 satin pump in leopard-print; two versions of the Kate 100 pumps in zebra-print calf hair and snake-print leather; the Nicol is Back 85 satin mule in leopard-print; the Niloo du Desert sandal in leopard print; the Mariza espadrille wedge in snake-print leather; and the Ariella espadrille wedge in zebra-print calf hair.

The capsule is rounded out with two bag styles – the Loubi54 satin clutch and the Cabachic Small tote bag, both in leopard-print.

The exclusive Christian Louboutin x Mytheresa capsule collection, which retails between $645 and $1,890, is now available on Mytheresa with a dedicated editorial story directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul and shot by photographer Paul Lackner.

The Christian Louboutin Nicol is Back 85 satin mule in leopard-print exclusively for Mytheresa. Courtesy of Mytheresa

This is the latest exclusive launch for the luxury online retailer after reporting a positive third quarter. Earlier this month, Mytheresa reported that its sales growth bounced back in the third fiscal quarter due to a growing number of big-spending customers who continue to buy luxury, despite macroeconomic turmoil.

Mytheresa said that its gross merchandise value (GMV) of goods sold in the three months ended March 31 rose 18 percent to 219.8 million euros. Net sales rose 17 percent to 198.9 million euros.

Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger said at the time that the company was “very satisfied” with the global growth in the business, and with the 18 percent top line expansion.

The Christian Louboutin Ariella espadrille wedges in zebra-print calf hair exclusively for Mytheresa. Courtesy of Mytheresa

While the third quarter GMV figure was at the thin end of Mytheresa’s forecast, it showed a resurgence in demand compared to the previous three-month period.

Earlier this year, Kliger had said that growth was slowing overall because “aspirational” shoppers were putting the stops on spending amid the economic turbulence. By contrast, the top 3 percent of customers, which account for nearly 40 percent of Mytheresa’s sales, continue to spend.

That elite group of customers grew by 28 percent in the third quarter, according to Mytheresa. The site continues to cater to them with “high-impact” events, brand activations, and “money can’t buy” experiences in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

In April, Mytheresa launched a similar exclusive footwear and accessories capsule collection with Jimmy Choo. The collection featured six shoes and four handbags. Red carpet mainstay shoes such as the Max platforms, Casse pointed pumps, Azia and Alibi sandals and Saeda pumps were seen in neon hues and sparkling glitter and were joined by new styles such as the Saeda sandal platform in satin and colored crystals. As for handbags, the brand’s Bon Bon, Bonny, Callie and Clemmie were featured in color pop patent leather, crystals and glitter.