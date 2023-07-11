EBay Completes Acquisition of Product Authenticator Certilogo

EBay Inc. has another tool in its arsenal in the fight against fakes.

The e-commerce giant announced today it has closed on its acquisition of Milan-based tech company Certilogo, a provider of AI-powered apparel and fashion goods digital IDs and authentication. Terms of the deal were not undisclosed.

“Through this acquisition, eBay will be able to offer brands secure, connected product solutions that are both flexible and compatible,” eBay vice president Charis Marquez said in a statement. “Brands will also be able to protect their customers from counterfeits and engage in re-commerce through counterfeit-proof digital product passports.”

Certilogo’s digital technology helps brands and designers manage the lifecycle of their products, while providing consumers a way to access reliable product information, confirm authenticity and participate in circular services.

Following the deal, the company will continue to be led by founder and CEO Michele Casucci, who said in a statement: “Our team is ready to get right to work incorporating our technology and infrastructure and ensuring a seamless transition for our customers, brand partners and the entire eBay community towards a more sustainable, connected future.”

Retailers and brands have been increasingly focused on product verification, fueled by exponential growth in the resale market. According to ThredUp, the global secondhand market, which includes resale and traditional thrifting, is projected to be worth $218 billion by 2026, representing a 127% surge in growth over the next four years.

EBay, which has been authenticating luxury handbags since 2021, took action in June by expanded its Authenticity Guarantee to include streetwear and kids’ sneakers. For streetwear, the company said that all eligible products bought and sold in the U.S. will be vetted and verified by eBay’s team of professionally trained authenticators who will use detailed physical inspection and advanced technical equipment in eBay’s new state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, third-party luxury authenticator Entrupy, which is working with retailers such as Matches, Unboxed, CoolKicks and Soleply, recently launched an AI-backed sneaker authentication technology that utilizes a “light box” to capture even the smallest details to verify popular styles such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Yeezy, Gucci, and Balenciaga shoes in under a minute.

The need to address product verification is clear. Sneaker site StockX drew flak last year, for instance, when it removed its “Verified Authentic” badge on product listings, creating confusion among users about what steps the company was making to protect purchases. StockX issued a lengthy statement emphasizing its commitment to product authentication, but not all customers were convinced.