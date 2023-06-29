×
Read Next: Here’s How You Can Buy the Nike Lunar Cleats At a Discount
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Report: Backcountry Parent Weighs Sale of Outdoor Retailer

Backcountry ski snowboard
A selection of Backcountry ski and snowboard products.
Courtesy of Backcountry
Share

TSG Consumer Partners, which owns Backcountry, is weighing a potential sale of the outdoor e-commerce retailer, according to a report in Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the situation.

A sale for the digitally-led retailer could be valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, Bloomberg reported, adding that Backcountry sees close to $1 billion a year in revenue.

Backcountry’s roster of websites includes Backcountry.com, Competitive Cyclist, MotoSport, Bergfreunde and Steep & Cheap. Although digitally-led, Backcountry opened two physical stores in 2021 and continued to expand its fleet to a total of six stores through 2022. In 2023, the retailer is opening a total of three new stores to add to its existing fleet.

FN has reached out to Backcountry for a comment. TSG declined to comment.

Backcountry is helmed by CEO Melanie Cox, a fashion industry veteran who previously served stints at Rue21, Wet Seal and Urban Outfitters before assuming the Backcountry CEO role in June 2020. She is currently one of the few women at the helm of a major outdoor company.

Cox told FN in November 2021 that she hoped her role as a female CEO “signals to other women that they absolutely are welcome in the outdoors and everyone from all walks of life, race, creed, color, sexuality — doesn’t matter — they’re all welcome here at Backcountry.”

Backcountry was founded in 1996 in Park City, Utah as a website selling outdoor gear. TSG Consumer Partners acquired Backcountry in 2015 with a plan to expand the retailer into new categories and international markets.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Report: Backcountry Parent Weighs Sale of Outdoor Retailer
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad