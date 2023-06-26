Pregnant Rihanna Stars in Pharrell Williams’ First Campaign For Louis Vuitton

Rihanna stars in Pharrell Williams’ first campaign Louis Vuitton.

Earlier this month, Williams posted an Instagram featuring Rihanna on a giant billboard in Paris, with the caption: “spring-summer 2024.” At the time, Louis Vuitton confirmed the campaign featuring Rihanna, but declined to provide additional details or images.

Now, just days after Williams’ debut runway show, Louis Vuitton has officially launched the spring ’24 campaign featuring Rihanna and the new Speedy bag.

Rihanna models the new Speedy bag for Louis Vuitton spring ’24 men’s collection. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Rihanna was photographed by Keizō Kitajima and Martine Syms and styled by by Cynthia Lu and Matthew Henson for the ads. In it, she can be seen wearing Louis Vuitton Damier checkered looks, exposing her baby bump. The singer and fashion designer also models the new Speedy, which honors the trapezoid lines of the classic style but appears in supple grained calf leather lined in lambskin with silkscreen-printed Monogram in several colors, such as red, blue, green and yellow.

The fashion house described the pregnant Rihanna as “a symbol of human empowerment and the quintessential everyday icon.”

Rihanna in stars in Louis Vuitton SS 2024 Men’s Collection by Pharrell Williams. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Last week, she graced the front row of Louis Vuitton menswear’s spring 2024 show, during Paris Fashion Week, alongside her boyfriend and acclaimed rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple attended in matching styles from the French brand’s new menswear collection.

The moment marked Williams’ debut for Louis Vuitton Men. (In February, Williams was named the its new men’s creative director.) And it was a star-studded event. Along with Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian and more stars were spotted at the show.

While his rendition of the new Speedy bag were standouts on the runway, so were Williams’ takes on Louis Vuitton footwear. There were a series of men’s Mary Janes in patent leather with a T-strap shape, black leather loafers and colorful sneakers.

