Marketing Plays: Snipes Will Have a Float at the Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC With DJ Enuff and Dalex + More News

June 9, 2023: Snipes has announced that it is a sponsor of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City and will participate in the event, which will take place on June 11. The retailer said in a statement that it will bring “a wave of excitement and entertainment to all parade-goers,” which includes a custom-designed float that Snipes stated “pays tribute to the influential leaders, educators, artists and celebrities who have left an indelible cultural mark on our nation.” The float will also feature a live DJ set from DJ Enuff and Puerto Rican artist Dalex is slated to perform. What’s more, Snipes said it has partnered with KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top), an organization that provides dance classes and support programs to empower the community by offering positive alternatives to social and street pressures. May 23, 2023: Adidas Basketball will once again host its officially sanctioned NBA pre-draft camp outside of the United States, the Adidas Eurocamp. For the first time in six years, Adidas will host elite draft-eligible athletes from around the world, who will be coached by current pro coaches and players. What’s more, Adidas confirmed that this year’s Eurocamp will be the first time that female athletes will be featured in the multi-day scouting program. Some of the NBA and EuroLeague people of note who will be in attendance include LSU point guard Hailey Van Lith and Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith. La Ghirada Sports Complex in Treviso, Italy from June 9-15. May 23, 2023: Say goodbye to muddy festival kicks. IHG Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with premium shoe care brand Jason Markk on a new “Sneaker Spa” pop-up at the Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York just in time for Governors Ball. The Sneaker Spa will offer 15-minute appointments using Jason Markk’s products and professional cleaning crew to refresh your sneakers. Additionally, visitors will receive a complimentary shoe bag with Quick Wipes and a thoughtfully curated sneaker Care Kit, including eco-friendly products that will protect their favorite sneakers throughout the entire festival season. Walk-ins are welcome between 9AM-1PM on Saturday, June 10 & Sunday, June 11 on a first come, first served basis. Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York is located at 171 Ludlow Street in Manhattan. May 23, 2023: Snipes announced it has entered into a new partnership with the Pro Breaking Tour, the professional competition series for breakdancing in the United States and Canada. The Pro Breaking Tour, powered by Snipes, will hit 12 cities across the U.S., with dates in Miami, Atlanta, New York and more. The tour will begin with a three-day event this month in Seattle and comes to a close in California in November. The kick-off event on Memorial Day Weekend includes a preliminary round on May 27 at Pier 62, followed by the main event at the Neptune Theatre on May 28 and a grand finale with the Massive Monkees on May 29 (which includes a youth battle at Seattle Center and a community jam and BBQ at Jefferson Park).

May 23, 2023: Meredith Edwards, Team Vibram mountain endurance athlete, is in Alaska for her fastest known time (FKT) attempt of Denali. Edwards hopes this attempt, Vibram said in a statement, will inspire more women in mountain sports. The current women’s Denali FKT stands at 21 hours, 6 minutes by Katie Bono in 2017. Edwards is making the attempt now and will be on Denali until June 15. “Attempting this project is a stepping stone for women in mountain sports as I want to inspire others to not be afraid to pursue big goals. No matter the outcome, it’s important to show up and focus on the journey,” Edwards said in a statement. “I’m a product of everything that’s happened in my life and I’m grateful for the struggles that I have overcome because that is what made me the person I am today. Her Denali Speed Project is about showing up for women everywhere.”

May 16, 2023: Vibram is set to launch “Move Freely Experience,” an international grassroots events program that will take place throughout 2023. This global fitness event series, according to Vibram, will introduce its FiveFingers shoes “to new sports consumers, fitness trainers of varied disciplines and outdoor enthusiasts,” and will also all them “to engage with the Vibram brand and team.” The experiences are unique to the region and will take place in key cities including Portland, Ore. (May 17); London (May 27); Boston (June 29); Paris (June 30); Berlin (July 27); New York City (Aug. 16); Madrid (Sept. 23); Boulder, Colo. (Sept. 27); Chicago (Oct. 25); and Seattle (Nov. 15). All of the events will feature an overview of the Vibram brand and heritage, a personalized FiveFingers fitting for each attendee, two FiveFingers-inspired workouts led by certified trainers and healthy food and beverages.

May 16, 2023: After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, retailer DTLR is bringing back its fashion show to Atlanta. The 2023 Fall Fashion Showcase: Excel will honor brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance, Javi and Goorin, and feature performances from artists including Hunxho and Breezy Lyn. Hosts include Tiara LaNiece of DTLR Radio and famed rapper Yung Joc from Atlanta’s Streetz Radio.

May 15, 2023: After two successful years of touring the country in a vintage school bus, Chaco is bringing back its “Fit for Adventure” tour. The tour, which officially kicked off on Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich., will travel to over 10 different cities across the country, including Denver, Nashville, and new, never before visited locations. More stops will be announced at Chacos.com/tour. During the tour, Chaco will be offering customers the chance to repair their loved Z sandals repaired for free – or they can design a custom pair of Z/1 Classic Sandals ($110) or Chillos Slides ($40). Both repairs and custom sandals are handcrafted on-site inside the specially equipped vintage school bus. There will be exclusive webbings at select stops. The Fit For Adventure Tour has kept thousands of sandals out of landfills and is an extension of the ReChaco Repair program – Chaco’s repair facility in Rockford, Mich. To date, over 266,000 pairs of sandals have been repaired and returned to Chaco fans for years of adventure to come.

May 10, 2023: To mark Occupational Safety and Health Day, Red Wing Shoe Co. has launched a new campaign called “Thanks for Nothing” that recognizes the tireless efforts of safety professionals to protect trades workers. In the world of safety, “nothing” means no unexpected accidents or injuries — which means no missed shifts, no lost wages and no impact on their families. According to OSHA, on-the-job incidents have declined 75 percent during the last four decades, from 10.9 incidents per 100 workers in 1972 to 2.7 incidents in 2021. As part of the initiative, Red Wing is inviting all workers to share stories about safety professionals who have made a difference, by posting videos on social media using the hashtag #RedWingSafetyHeroes. The brand is also sharing videos on its campaign website.

May 3, 2023: Skechers has announced a partnership with Pickleball Canada that names the brand as the official footwear sponsor of the Pickleball Canada National Championship. The agreement begins with the current season and will further establish Skechers’ prominent position in the fast-growing sport. “Skechers currently sponsors every major elite professional pickleball tour in the United States and our athletes are winning on the court, so it’s the perfect time to expand our reach to the biggest circuit in Canada so that we can connect with more consumers across North America and around the world as they discover and fall in love with this incredible sport,” Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said in a statement. Skechers kicked off 2022 by signing its first two elite pickleball athletes, Tyson McGuffin and Canadian Catherine Parenteau, who compete wearing Skechers pickleball footwear and Skechers-branded apparel. After introducing its pickleball collection at the US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla. last year, Skechers began to dominate the sport by sponsoring major tours including USA Pickleball, Major League Pickleball, the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) Tour, and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour.

April 28, 2023: Social Status, one of several retail banners owned by James Whitner’s The Whitaker Group, has won the 2023 Best Video Campaign Webby Award for its “Playground/Recess” short film. The video accompanied the release of the Social Status and Nike collaboration, which featured looks from the classic Air Penny franchise. The film was directed by Julien and Justen Turner, collectively known as the Turner Brothers, which was a follow up to the “Free Lunch” short film, which won the People’s Choice Award for Best Video Campaign at the 2022 Webby Awards. The retailer described “Playground/Recess” as “the latest adventure in the-coming-of-age story of young James and his friends touches on a number of social issues.” Social Status will be honored at the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 15.

April 28, 2023: Vibram has entered into a multiyear deal with New England Race Events to sponsor the Midstate Massive Ultra Trail. From 2023 through 2025, Vibram confirmed in a statement that it will be the title sponsor of the ultramarathon, which offers three distances: 30 miles, 50 miles and 100 miles. The races go through Central Massachusetts and crosses the New Hampshire and Rhode Island borders. This year’s races take place Oct. 7-8, with the 100-mile race starting at Windblown Camping in New Hampshire. Vibram said it will provide support for race participants with the sponsorship, including coaching and training tips by a Team Vibram elite athletes and one-on-one coaching for one athlete. Also, Vibram said 25 participants will receive a free trail shoe re-sole, the top male and female athlete for each event each year will receive one pair of Vibram FiveFingers or Furoshiki shoes and one free re-sole.

April 27, 2023: Champs Sports has unveils its 2023 spring campaign, titled “Game, All Day Every Day.” The effort, according to Champs Sports, is an opportunity for the retailer “to celebrate the active athlete” and encourages everyone “to unlock their inner athlete in everything they do.” Stars of the campaign include incoming Duke University basketball player Jared McCain, Angel City FC and New Zealand women’s national team captain Ali Riley and former UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis. The three athletes are dressed in what Champs Sports called “elevated, everyday premium essentials” for the spring, which are available via Champssports.com and in-stores. April 24, 2023: Li-Ning announced its marathon racing silhouette, dubbed DragonFlight, has been awarded with the iF Design Award in the category professional concepts. The iF Design Award honors exceptional designs under different parameters such as sustainability, function, technology and innovative materials. The Chinese sportswear brand’s DragonFlight shoe — which noticeably is constructed without a heel — was created to promote both acceleration efficiency and speed performance for professional runners. The lack of heel, according to Li-Ning, is a “research-supported choice for propulsion optimization.” What’s more, the shoe features midsoles with high rebound tech and carbon plates that are embedded for propulsion, high-resistance outsoles and uppers featuring Boom Fiber, which Li-Ning explained is bio-based and eco-friendly.

April 18, 2023: Puma has signed a partnership agreement with German long-distance runner Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who will wear the company’s performance running products starting at the first Diamond League event in Doha on May 5. On the track, Klosterhalfen will compete in Puma’s new EvoSpeed Distance Nitro Elite+ 2 spike, an ultra-premium race day shoe which incorporates Puma’s latest Nitro Elite midsole and a full-length internal carbon plate for exceptional energy return. For road races, she can choose from Puma’s latest road running shoes such as the Deviate Nitro Elite 2. Following the introduction of a new line of running products that uses Puma’s Nitro technology, the company built a strong team of middle and long-distance runners, including Olympic medalist Molly Seidel, World and Olympic Champion Emmanuel Korir and Jenny Simpson, one of the most successful runners in U.S. history. At only 26 years old, “KoKo,” as she is known in the track and field community, can already look back on an impressive career. She is the reigning European Champion in the 5,000 meters and has medaled at the World Championships and the European Indoor Championships.

April 6, 2023: Birdies has launched the third iteration of its inspirational “What are You Running?” campaign series, which features inspiring women across all industries. This time around the company is putting the spotlight on San Francisco-based interior designer Tineke Triggs. Triggs stars in the campaign, wearing Birdies’ spring ’23 collection, including woven sandals and flats. Triggs, who, like Birdies CEO and Co-Founder, Bianca Gates, first began her career in investment banking and technology before shifting to interior design.

April 4, 2023: With its latest collection, dubbed “My Name Is,” Reebok has created a campaign video that it said “mocks today’s over-styled brand advertisements.” The 60-second clip, Reebok explained, brings viewers to the set of a mock photoshoot for the brand “where models pose in simulated environments as a stage director shouts for lighting adjustments, rain, snow and facial expressions from behind the camera.” Eventually, everything is stripped away and only the shoe remains. The “My Name Is” collection, Reebok said in a statement, is an ‘80s sport footwear range that has been remixed for Gen Z, featuring the Classic Leather ($85), the Club C 85 ($90), the BB 4000 2 ($90) and the LT Court ($100), as well as a retro apparel lineup. The collection is available now via Reebok.com and select retailers.

March 31, 2023: For the 2023 Metaverse Fashion Week by Decentraland, held March 28-31, British footwear brand Clarks created an immersive entertainment hub, called the Clarks Arcade, that was part carnival and part rooftop nightclub. At the center of the arcade was the the Helter-Skel”TOR,” an amusement park replica of the iconic Somerset landmark in Glastonbury, England. It offered two gaming zones: The Wallabee Game Zone and Torhill Amusements, which pay homage to the brand’s famous products and heritage. Users also could participate in dance battles and enjoy opportunities to win unique wearables based on the iconic Clarks shoes.

March 29, 2023: Vibram and UTMB World Series have announced a new global partnership that will extend across all 35 UTMB World Series events. With the partnership, according to a statement, Vibram will become the official soles technology supplier of the UTMB World Series for the 2023-2025 seasons. What’s more, a statement confirmed the Vibram Sole Factor Mobile Lab will be present at numerous UTMB World Series events, which will allow runners to re-sole their trail shoes with Vibram soles for free. The next UTMB World Series event is a triple-header weekend from April 14-16 — the Desert RATS Trail Running Festival by UTMB in the USA, the Ultra-Trail Ninghai by UTMB in China and the Istria 100 by UTMB in Croatia.

March 27, 2023: K-Swiss announced via today that it is the sponsor of the 2023 inaugural Pickleball Slam, which is scheduled for April 2 and will be held at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. It will air live on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. With the sponsorship, K-Swiss said in a statement that it will provide all footwear and apparel for the Pickleball Slam and Amateur Pickleball Slam referee and ball handlers. The collection will also available for purchase on K-swiss.com. The tournament, created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment, will feature tennis legends John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang, who are competing for a $1 million purse. Also, the Amateur Pickleball Slam Challenge will take place on March 31 and April 1, with top amateur teams of two competing for a $10,000 team prize. The winners will have the chance to compete against the tennis legends on April 1.

March 21, 2023: Vasque has unveiled its new brand purpose, ethos and tagline, which is featured in its fresh “Log Outside” global brand campaign. According to Vasque, “Log Outside” aims to inspire consumers to “disconnect to reconnect with themselves, each other and their full potential.” Vasque explained in a statement that it did a deep dive into the history of the brand during the pandemic, as well as “the evolving way people go outside” and “how future generations will go outside.” The result of this deep dive, Vasque said, is “a body of work that has morphed into the brand’s new tagline that embodies everything the brand brings to market — inspiring people to find reprieve from the stress of the everyday, every day — by disconnecting and going outside.” “Log Outside” messaging will appear will in every touchpoint with the brand, which includes a new social call-to-action urging people to forget their phones on purpose on hikes. What’s more, Vasque said it will accept time spent disconnected from technology outside as currency in exchange for new product via the Log Outside Project. According to Vasque, the project — which debuted in Boulder, Colo. on March 18 — had locals leave their phonesin secure lockers while they continued on their journey outside. After one hour, Vasque said they people retrieved their phones, as well as a new pair of Breeze hiking boots, and a signal-locking pouch “so they can recreate the experience in the future.”

March 14, 2023: DTLR has revealed its “Community Champion” campaign, which was created to highlight local individuals or organizations that make an impact in their communities. With the campaign, DTLR said in a statement that it will choose a community champion every month and partner with them for a community service event or project that helps to further the cause they’re dedicated to. This month, DTLR said it will focus on honoring a female champion in honor of Women’s History Month. This campaign kicked off in February with Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E.), a nonprofit formed by comedian Ricky Smith, which was formed to support the Cleveland community in a positive way.

March 10, 2023: Dick’s Sporting Goods announced today that it has launched its largest brand campaign to date, which the retailer explained was created “to celebrate the principles on which the company was founded.” The campaign, titled “Sports Change Lives,” features a 90-second brand anthem video that Dick’s Sporting Goods explained shows the positive impact sports participation has on people and its ability of sport to bring together communities. Also, the retailer said there will be a second expression of the campaign featuring nine sport-specific 15-second spots. Other components of “Sports Change Lives” includes becoming the sporting goods retail partner of the NCAA and its new “75for75 Sports Matter Grant Program” that will provide 75 grants from The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation of $75,000 to select youth sports programs (a total of $5.6 million to be distributed in 2023). Also, this effort includes its renewed $1.5M partnership between The Dick’s Foundation and Good Sports to provide 20 of under-resourced communities with $75,000 worth of youth sports equipment in 2023 and its new $1.5 million partnership between The Dick’s Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation to launch the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative that will create or renovate up to 20 multiuse youth sport spaces in underserved communities.

March 10, 2023: Athletic Propulsions Labs (APL) has inked a new partnership deal with Formula One team Oracle Red Bull Racing. The partnership will see APL join the charge as the team’s athletic footwear partner as it fires up for its 2023 defense of both the Formula 1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships. What’s more, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, grand prix- winning team-mate Sergio “Checo” Perez, as well as trackside team personnel debuted exclusive APL x Oracle Red Bull Racing footwear at the Bahrain GP over the weekend. “Over the seasons to come we will debut multiple shoes with the team that are built in a collaborative manner to fit the needs of the F1 season and deliver the fans an amazing on-foot experience,” Adam and Ryan Goldston, co-founders of APL, said in a joint statement. “In addition to in-line official team shoes, we will also have exciting limited releases around key moments, races, and victories. This partner- ship was a natural fit because both brands have so many synergies, starting with the desire to always push the limits of what’s possible, and that’s exactly what we will do together over the years to come.”

March 8, 2023: London-based footwear brand Duke + Dexter has released its spring/summer 2023 campaign. Called “Club Morocco,” the campaign was inspired by the desire to “get lost” and forget about London and escape to surroundings filled with “natural beauty” and “bliss” of Marrakech. “When idealising everything we hoped Club Morocco could be, we were inspired by a settlement stuck in time – a natural birthplace for our collection of updated classics, rife with complimentary palettes and textures throughout,” the company said in a statement. “It was here that we touched base with a 17th century Riad before moving further into the desert, void of any company bar our own. These palettes gave the urban landscape of Old Town Medina a voice. An opportunity to tell stories of tiled mosaic, rug markets and highly-skilled wooden craftsmanship lost in the Agafay Desert’s wake.”

March 2, 2023: The Good Feet Store has entered into a multi-year endorsement deal with the first-round pick of the Dallas Wings and WNBA All-Star MVP, Arike Ogunbowale. As a brand ambassador, Ogunbowale will help produce educational social media content about The Good Feet Store and attend events on behalf of the brand. She will also support the company’s publicity efforts, serving as an advisor on strategic initiatives planned for 2023 and beyond. Ogunbowale will also collaborate with The Good Feet Store to support national and local non-profit organizations that are near and dear to her heart. In addition to her support on multiple initiatives in 2023, Ogunbowale and The Good Feet Store are planning other consumer-facing activities. These include photo appearances and events, charity outreach efforts, social media efforts, and more.

March 1, 2023: Clarks has released the second edition of its “For The World Ahead” campaign. First launched for the fall/winter 2022 season, the new campaign stars mother, model, actor, and ambassador Jourdan Dunn; poet, artist, and model Sonny Hall; and principal dancer with the Royal Ballet, Marcelino Sambé. Each talent wears Clarks’ directional new silhouette – the Torhill. “Last season we launched our new brand campaign with some fantastic ambassadors all creating their own positive social progress,” Tara McRae, Clarks’ global chief marketing & digital officer, said in a statement. “This season we are so excited to be adding to our Clarks collective with Jourdan, Sonny and Marcelino, who all represent something really unique and important. Clarks has always been about creators and innovators, and our latest footwear creation is the brand new Torhill, worn by all three talent, which is a retro Clarks silhouette we’ve re-imagined For The World Ahead.”

Feb. 22, 2023: Merrell has signed University of Georgia track and field scholar-athlete Matthew Boling to a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. The signing of Boling — a sprinter with an impressive resume that includes NCAA and multiple SEC championships — marks Merrell’s entry into the NIL world. According to Merrell, Boling trains on the trail in order to clear his mind, build stamina and enhance proprioception. When he does, Merrell said he’s been wearing its Long Sky 2 trail running shoe.

Feb. 20, 2023: Fila announced today that it has entered into a partnership with the 3×3 basketball competition Red Bull Half Court. According to Fila, the brand will serve as its official global apparel and footwear partner for the next three years. With the partnership, Fila said it will provide a total look for all athletes, referees and staff in every match of the tournament. Red Bull Half Court, according to a Fila statement, has more than 15,000 participants and athletes from around the world. The 2023 tournament will feature stages globally, with recent national qualifiers in Melbourne and Kuwait City, and others coming soon in 25 other countries including Belgium, Japan, Kenya, Turkey, the Philippines, the United States and Italy.

Feb. 15, 2023: Skechers has signed a multi-year agreement as the official footwear sponsor of the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, starting with the 2023 season. Stops on the PPA Tour will feature activations by Skechers where spectators and athletes can experience and purchase Skechers Viper Court footwear as well as the brand’s off-court styles and apparel. In addition, staff will wear Skechers at all tournaments, and referees will be outfitted in Skechers at select major tournaments. Skechers kicked off 2022 by signing its first two elite pickleball athletes, Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin, who compete wearing Skechers Pickleball footwear and Skechers-branded apparel. The brand then introduced its pickleball collection at the 2022 US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla. in April, and has had a presence at multiple pickleball tournaments across the country.

Feb. 15, 2023: Skechers has signed TV personality Nuria Roca as the new face for the global lifestyle brand in the Spanish market. As the first local Skechers ambassador in Spain, the television and radio presenter, actress, writer, and social media influencer will be seen in multi-platform campaigns for Skechers women’s athletic and casual footwear collections. The initial campaigns starring Roca will focus on a range of Skechers collections for women including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, supportive Skechers Arch Fit footwear, and the Skechers UNO range of fashion sneakers. “I’ve always been a fan of Skechers, so it’s an honor to be the brand’s first ambassador in Spain,” said Roca in a statement. “As someone often on the move, I can appreciate the versatility, style and comfort that Skechers offers across all of its collections. It’s a perfect brand for any woman with a busy and active lifestyle and I love that there are fashionable options for every part of my day. I look forward to sharing this new campaign with my fans and followers throughout Spain!”

Feb. 14, 2023: Zappos.com has joined forces with the Savannah Bananas baseball team to become its official title partner and exclusive footwear partner for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 17. According to Zappos, this marks the first time the retailer has partnered with a sports team in this collaboratively experiential approach, and the first time the Savannah Bananas have brought on a partner for the Banana Ball World Tour. To celebrate the monumental partnership, the players visited Zappos HQ in Las Vegas for a Bananas-style takeover, complete with a Wiffle Ball game dance party. “Zappos and the Savannah Bananas have a history of creating fun and unexpected surprises for their fans across the U.S.,” Ginny McCormick, chief marketing officer at Zappos, said in a statement. “When the opportunity arose to marry our two brands, there was no hesitation to do so. This partnership is merging together fashion and sports in a way that will redefine brand culture for years to come.”

Feb. 9, 2023: In March of 2022, The North Face announced the creation of the Athlete Development Program (ADP) in March 2022, which was created to combat inequity in sponsored athletics. To accomplish this, The North Face said it would equip aspiring athletes with tools and financial support to achieve their athletic goals and “inspire other adventurers within their communities.” Today, The North Face announced its first group of ADP members, a group the brand said is “set to recast and accelerate diversity in outdoor recreational and career sports.” The first set of emerging athlete members, 17 in total, come from all backgrounds and includes trail runners, climbers, alpinists, snow-sport athletes and more. The ADP, according to The North Face, aims to “tackle the systemic barriers in the recruitment process that often keep underrepresented communities across race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality and differently abled athletes from excelling in their discipline.” This first ADP class, according to The North Face, has signed two-year contracts inclusive of payment, funding for expeditions and development, gear, 1-on-1 mentorship with brand-backed athletes and programming tailored to the various elements of professional athlete sponsorship. What’s more, The North Face said each sport will have its own version of a training program that will “tailored to the needs and skillset of each ADP athlete.”

Feb. 1, 2023: The Athlete’s Foot has added Cam Kirk, renowned photographer and Cam Kirk Studios founder, to its Impact Council. Kirk is the latest addition to the group that features several other thought leaders in the worlds of education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion and diversity. The mission of the council, according to The Athlete’s Foot, is to uplift neighborhoods “by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.” The five pillars of the Impact Council include community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need and creating opportunities for the homeless.

Feb. 1, 2023: Express is expanding its collegiate athlete style ambassador program ahead of college basketball’s biggest month. Expanding beyond its headquarter city of Columbus, Ohio, the brand will bring on Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), Justice Sueing (Ohio), Keyonte George (Texas) and Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) for each of the athlete’s first fashion deals. The social-first campaign will be seen across the brand’s owned channels, talent channels and paid media. George, Quinerly, Smith Jr. and Sueing will each take to Instagram and TikTok starting this month and continuing through March to highlight their style tips that create confidence for them off the court. Express will also style these new ambassadors in its spring ‘23 collection for their collegiate events and appearances throughout the season.

Jan. 23, 2023: On running is launching a global running event series called “On Track Nights,” which will span three continents and five cities. The series will kick off in May 2023 and will allow professional and semi-pro runners to compete for World Championship and Olympic qualifying points in community-focused and entertainment-driven races. “We know that race atmosphere is pivotal to performance, so we want to bring the fans and running community closer to the track and have them be part of the athlete’s journey to major championships,” said On co-founder Olivier Bernhard.

Jan. 17, 2023: K-Swiss has unveiled its athlete roster for the 2023 tennis season. The brand will continue its multiyear contracts with British player Cameron Norrie (ranked No. 12 by the ATF) and Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova (ranked No. 19 by the WTA). Other partners for the season include Allaksandra Sasnovich, Yulia Putintseva, Lauren Davis, Rebecca Marino, Anastasia Gasanova, Louisa Chirico, Pedro Cachin, Tomas Etcheverry, Mitchell Kreuger and Marcos Giron. “Building upon our success in 2022, we are excited to more than double our player roster and drive brand visibility to our new product line that our athletes will be wearing at the Australian Open,” David Malinowski, director of tennis for K-Swiss, said in a statement.

Jan. 17, 2023: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, retailer Snipes tapped poet Roya Marsh to reimagine the late civil rights icon’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Marsh — who is a Bronx, N.Y., native — is an educator, an activist and the author of the poetry book “Daylight.” Also, Marsh is co-founder of the Bronx Poet Laureate, a PEN America Emerging Voices mentor and the awardee of the 2021 Lotos Foundation prize for poetry.

Jan. 12, 2023: Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has entered into a partnership with professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk, according to the brand, is its first complete Wilson ambassador “across rackets, footwear and clothing.” The partnership, Wilson said in a statement, launches in tandem with its latest tennis sportswear collection. The line is available in both women’s and men’s sizing, and can be shopped now via Wilson.com. “Wilson is committed to equipping athletes with all they need to succeed on and off the court, and there is nobody better to join forces with than Marta Kostyuk,” Jason Collins, global GM of Wilson Racquet Sports, said in a statement. “Marta has an extremely sharp game, and we look forward to not only expanding Wilson’s impact in the sport of tennis, but also supporting her as she grows her competitive edge and personal brand.”

Jan. 11, 2023: New Balance has signed rising NBA star Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers. Maxey is the latest pro basketball player to join New Balance’s already stacked roster that includes Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray. “As one of the most talented young players in the league, we’re excited to welcome Tyrese to the New Balance family,” New Balance head of global sports marketing — basketball Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “He embodies the charisma and personality of the New Balance brand. We are excited to start working with Tyrese to further highlight his style in the game and his desire to inspire the next generation, both on and off the court.”

Jan. 11, 2023: Red Wing Heritage has teamed up with local Minneapolis non-profit youth art and design education center Juxtaposition Arts (JXTA) on its latest campaign. Specifically spotlighting art, education and a passion for craft, this collaboration aim to bring real world learning experience for student apprentices, giving them the opportunity to showcase their unique interpretation of a 70-year-old boot: the Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc. A small-batch collection of the students’ custom Moc and complementary sweatshirts will be sold on shop.juxtapositionarts.org starting Jan. 18, with all proceeds going back to the JXTA educational program to help create a space for artists and creators to thrive in their craft. To further bring this campaign to life, Red Wing Heritage will be replacing ads with art, covering local billboards across Minneapolis with original artwork made by JXTA students, alumni and friends.

Dec. 12, 2022: Saysh has tapped Bala co-founder Natalie Holloway as the new face of its Maternity Returns Policy. Formerly helmed by Saysh co-founder Allyson Felix, the policy offers Saysh customers who have previously purchased a pair of Saysh Ones a complimentary pair, in their new size, should the customer experience a change in foot size upon becoming pregnant. To celebrate the partnership, Saysh and Holloway, who is pregnant with her second child, gathered a group of inspiring female founders and entrepreneurs for an intimate dinner at Alta Adams in Los Angeles. Guests included Sabeena Ladha of Deux, Terri Rockovich of Jinx, Annabel Lawlee of Breeze, Luana Arantes of Swoon Homes, Sharon Pack of Insert Name Here, Allyson and Wes Felix and more. As Saysh’s Maternity Returns Policy evolves to include new representation and offerings, the brand also announces a partnership with Cadenshae, an activewear brand for mothers, to provide a special gift to those customers who opt to exchange their shoes through the policy.

Nov. 10, 2022: Thom Browne returned to his alma mater The University of Notre Dame for his annual football game, a tradition the designer has upheld since 2014. Held on the south quad of university’s campus, the was casted through an open call video submission, students expressed their interest in being a part of the game. In grey, white, and khaki, the 2022 football capsule collection fuses classic varsity elements with modern Americana. Brand icons including the bal collar coat, sack jacket, and pleated skirt meet striped rugby polos, high-top canvas sneakers, and backstrap shorts. The brand’s signature outerwear, cashmere knits, long johns, a down-filled parka, and cozy muff nod to the autumnal season of the sport. Browne was recently announced as an artist-in-residence at Notre Dame. Over the next year, he will conduct a series of talks, visit the campus and contribute to the exploration of how fashion and design shape public life. The series of events will culminate with a course titled “Strong Suits: The Art, Philosophy, and Business of Thom Browne” taught by Meghan Sullivan during the spring 2023 semester.