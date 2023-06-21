Jenna Ortega Stars in Adidas Latest Campaign Celebrating the Upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup

Jenna Ortega is back for another Adidas campaign. The “Wednesday” actress stars in the brand’s latest ads for its Z.N.E. collection.

The line features hoodies, trackpants, tees and shorts in celebration of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, which is set to kick off on July 20.

For instance, on the Z.N.E. Premium Full Zip and Z.N.E. Premium Pants products, the all-white color looks feature the national soccer team’s crest on the upper chest and mid-leg. Other pieces can be seen in pink and blue colorways.

Jenna Ortega in Adidas’ latest campaign for the the Z.N.E. collection. Courtesy of Adidas

“I grew up playing soccer, as did my entire family. It was our favorite sport to watch and play together. I just love how the competitive spirit of the game makes you stay in the moment,” Ortega said in a statement. :The latest drop of the Sportswear label, Adidas Z.N.E. is perfect for just that — comfortable, and easy to throw on to watch for any sporting event.”

Jenna Ortega wears the Women’s Z.N.E. Tee and Z.N.E. Shorts in pink. Courtesy of Adidas

Ortega was tapped as an Adidas brand ambassador in February.

Other athletes and celebs featured in the campaign include actor and model Hoyeon, Lioness and Manchester United’s star forward Alessia Russo, German footballer and Olympic champion Melanie Leupolz, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and actor David Yang.

The fill collection will launch on June 27 in stores and at Adidas.com