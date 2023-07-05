Foot Locker Kicks Off Back-to-School Season With New Campaign

has launched its back-to-school campaign with a nod to sneakers.

In the spot, aptly titled, “It’s Sneaker Season,” Foot Locker Stripers welcome customers in the store as they look for a pair of the perfect shoes. Nike Dunk Low Pandas can be seen on display. Other styles Foot Locker is offering just in time for school include the trending Adidas Samba sneakers, classic Nike Air Force 1, options from On and Hoka One One as well as Crocs clogs.

In addition to the new campaign, Foot Locker aims to make an impact within its local communities throughout the back-to-school season with various in-store events focused on giving back. In August, for example, consumers can celebrate “Sneaker Season” at Foot Locker community stores across North America with food from local vendors, sneaker cleaning stations, programming for kids and young adults, special appearances and more.

Watch the ad below.

As Nike remains a key brand for the retailer, CEO Mary Dillon said in a recent interview that she is focused on positioning itself to be the retailer of choice for top brands, including up-and-coming brands like Hoka and On.

“There’s so much growth ahead for us on these brands that we’re only really in the early stages, both in physical distribution and online distribution,” Dillon said.