Christy Turlington Stars in New CH Carolina Herrera Handbag Campaign

Christy Turlington, carolina herrera, bags, ad campaign
Christy Turlington for CH Carolina Herrera
Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Christy Turlington is the face of CH Carolina Herrera’s latest campaign for its new handbag collection.

Shot by photographer Brigitte Lacombe in Madrid, the ads sees Turlington modeling multiple looks, including the Matryoshka Bag — which is inspired by the famous Russian dolls — paired with a white overcoat and sandals.

The Matryoshka Bag features multiple sizes of bags which neatly fit inside each other.

Turlington posed in a range of timeless pieces, such as a denim collared dress and a white, tiered maxi dress with Carolina Herrera brown leather sandals.

Other standout bags from the line include the Insignia and the Doma Insigna — the latter of which was inspired by designer Carolina Herrera’s love of horseback riding and saddlery.

Christy Turlington wearing the Doma Insigna bag, reflecting an equestrian aesthetic.
Christy Turlington modeling a pink CH Carolina Herrera Initial handbag.

Turlington, who rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s as one of the biggest supermodels at the time, is back in the spotlight as she also stars in Apple TV+ upcoming documentary. The four part doc, titled “The Supermodels,” centers around the lives of Turlington and fellow models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista. “The Supermodels” will be released on AppleTV+ on Sept. 20.

