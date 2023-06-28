Louis Vuitton Signs No. 1 Tennis Player Carlos Alcaraz as Newest Ambassador

Grand Slam Tennis Champion and current world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, has been named Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador.

The Spanish tennis star was ranked the youngest No. 1 seed in tennis history at 19 with his 2022 US Open win. There, he beat Casper Ruud to become youngest men’s champion at the US Open since Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990, as well as at any Grand Slam event since Rafael Nadal, 19, at the 2005 Roland Garros.

Through his career so far, Alcaraz has won 11 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles, taking the titles at Indian Wells and Madrid this year.

Now 20, Alcaraz is headed to Wimbeldon next week as the first Gentlemen’s Singles top seed not named Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray or Nadal since 2003.

In its announcement, Louis Vuitton said the two share the same spirit of endeavor and excellence. “Off the court, his unique charm and style have garnered him fans within and beyond the sphere of sport, all sure to follow him on this exciting new chapter with the Maison,” the French fashion house continued.

“The truth is that I feel very proud. You could even say it’s a dream for me to now be a part of the Louis Vuitton family,” Alcaraz added.