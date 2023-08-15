Amber Valletta, SZA and Quincy Jones Among Stars in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall ’23 Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger’s fall ’23 campaign is all about family. In the new ads, the brand features a cast of fashion and music stars, including Quincy Jones, SZA, Paloma Elsesser, Amber Valletta and Devon and Steve Aoki, along with their friends and families.

The campaign is inspired by Tommy Hilfiger’s heritage and “modern Americana,” as seen in its red, white and blue looks. Key items from the fall ’23 collection include a New York puffer jacket, tartan overshirts, denim, chinos, a navy blue blazer and more preppy pieces.

It was a full circle moment when it came to the Jones family moment for this campaign. The legendary producer’s daughter Kidada worked closely with Hilfiger himself on the launch of Tommy Jeans in the early ’90s. This time around, Jones was joined by 21 of his family members including his seven children: Kidada, Rashida, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Jolie, Rachel, Quincy Jones III and Tina.

SZA, meanwhile, can be seen in her ad for Tommy Hilfiger starring alongside her mother, Audrey Rowe, father Abdul Mubarak-Rowe, niece Savannah Rowe, as well as loved ones Amber Wilson, Madeline Miller, MeLisa Heath and Nova Harmon.

SZA for Tommy Hilfiger fall ’23. Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

For model Elsesser, she was shot in a cabin weekend setting with her siblings, mother and grandmother.

Paloma Elsesser for Tommy Hilfiger spring ’23. Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

For the Aoki siblings moment, they are featured on the Malibu coast, wearing the Tommy x Pendleton collaboration and classic puffer jackets in the ads.

And finally, supermodel Valletta is portrayed with her family “as they return home for the weekend.”

“This campaign is an all-out celebration of our brand values of belonging and inclusivity with a focus on family,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “We’ve brought together a cast of uniquely talented friends and family whose deep bonds and unwavering support of one another reminds me of the powerful relationships I have with my loved ones.”