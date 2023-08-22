Adidas & Legend Billie Jean King Celebrate Women’s World Cup in New Ad Spot

Adidas celebrated the success of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with help from legendary athlete Billie Jean King. On Sunday, Spain took home its first World Cup, defeating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, Australia.

To mark the moment, the iconic tennis star and pioneer for equality in women’s sports stars in the latest Adidas ad spot via voiceover.

“They say you shouldn’t look back. Leave the past in the past,” King is heard over clips of her playing tennis from years ago. “But remembering how we got here makes every pass, every goal, every high, every low, every single moment more worth it.”

The ad is aptly titled, “Let’s Make History Together,” and while this was a major moment for women’s soccer — King knows a thing or two about paving the way for women’s sports as a whole.

It was King who in 1972 stood in front of Congress to testify on behalf of Title IX for girls and women to advance in their sport. When Title IX passed that year, it ended discrimination based on sex and remains one of the few laws that grants women equality in America. She then created the Women’s Sports Foundation, in part to protect the sports side of Title IX in 1974.

“Remember what may feel like a small step could make a massive mark. And what you’re doing today will leave a footprint forever because that’s the thing about changing the world, you don’t realize you’re doing it until someone like her shows you how it’s done,” King can be heard as visuals from the 2023 World Cup appear.

“The women’s game has always been here and will always be there,” Adidas captioned the ad.

Adidas has been a FIFA Women’s World Cup partner since 1995, and has continued to ramp up its commitment to soccer through the years. For instance, the company said it would donate 1% of its World Cup ball proceeds to Common Goal, a charity that supports women’s sports.

“Our sponsorship of the Women’s World Cup and top-performing athletes, clubs and national teams all add up to an investment in soccer that is reflective of our belief that soccer is the future,” senior director of Adidas soccer North America Tor Southard said in a statement.

Watch the ad here.