Jessica Simpson’s Company Sues Fashion Brand for Using the Name ‘Jessica’

Jessica Simpson is taking action over the use of her name.

In a lawsuit filed late last month in Manhattan federal court, Simpson’s company, With You LLC, is suing small business owner Jessica Tirado over the use of the name “Jessica.”

According to the complaint, Tirado filed a request to register “Jessica’s Everything Shop, JES” as a trademark for an online store operating under that name selling clothing, footwear and a variety of other consumer goods.

After learning of this, Simpson’s company, according to the complaint, sought to work out a “live and let live” agreement with Tirado, namely, an arrangement that would allow Tirado to proceed with the usage of her name “Jessica Tirado” in a way that would not impede on With You LLC’s operations.

But, according to the suit, With You said that Tirado did not respond to its request and was left no choice but to file an opposition before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Once the complaint was filed, the suit further alleged that Tirado then enlisted an attorney and indicated that she was willing to settle the matter with Simpson’s company, but only if With You was willing to make a monetary payment.

“With You has a policy that it does not make any such payments, inasmuch as doing so invites ‘troll plaintiff’s attorneys’ to file claims against With You, believing that With You will, in each instance, pay monies,” the suit stated.

With You refused to pay and was “left with no alternative but to protect its position” by filing this lawsuit.

In the suit, With You claims that Tirado’s “unauthorized use” of a trademark that is confusingly similar to Jessica Simpson’s trademarks “dilutes, tarnishes, and weakens” the quality of its marks.

“By such wrongful acts, Ms. Tirado has caused and, unless restrained by the Court, will continue to cause serious irreparable injury and damage to plaintiff and to the goodwill associated with plaintiff’s Jessica Simpson trademarks, including dilution of the trademarks, diversion of customers from plaintiff, lost sales and lost profits, and Ms. Tirado will be unjustly enriched,” the suit added.

With You is seeking the court to stop Tirado from using “Jessica’s Everything Shop, JES” marks in her business as well as any monetary damages suffered by Simpson through the alleged infringement.

In December 2021, Simpson and her business partner and mother, Tina Simpson, acquired 100 percent of her eponymous brand from Sequential Brands, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August that same year.

In September 2021, the singer opened up to FN about buying back her business as she and Tina were in the midst of negotiations with Sequential Brands Group Inc. At the time they owned 37.5 percent of the brand they founded in 2005.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN at the time. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”