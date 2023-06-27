Vans Names Former Timberland and Nike Exec Drieke Leenknegt Global Chief Marketing Officer 

After spending three years as the global chief marketing officer at Timberland, Drieke Leenknegt will assume the same role at another VF Corp. company — Vans.

Vans announced today that Leenknegt will assume its global chief marketing officer, effective July 5. In the role, the company said Leenknegt will lead its global marketing and creative teams in order to achieve its objectives, which it explained is “to drive brand heat and relevance with existing and potential fans around the world.”

Leenknegt will report directly to Vans global brand president Kevin Bailey.

“As Drieke joins Vans, I am excited by what her leadership and in-depth experience will bring to our brand and how that will complement and reinforce our overarching business objectives,” Bailey said in a statement. “Consumers know and love our brand, but it will be under Drieke’s purview as global CMO that we’ll look to strengthen and deepen our connectivity with consumers everywhere to drive brand affinity.”

As the global chief marketing officer, Vans said Leenknegt will be tasked with leading its strategy to elevate the brand’s creative vision, as well as to “drive consumer engagement and experience across retail, brand and digital, while also helping to fuel sustainable, long-term growth for the brand.”

“I’ve long admired the purpose and conviction Vans has had through its marketing and creative efforts,” Leenknegt said in a statement. “I’ve watched Vans as a consumer, competitor, and colleague, and I’m honored to now contribute to its storied history, drive the brand forward, and lead the incredibly talented team at Vans.”

Leenknegt most recently was the global chief marketing officer at Timberland. Prior to Timberland, she called Nike her professional home for 21 years, last serving as its global VP of influencer marketing and collaborations.

Leenknegt is joining Vans during a period of struggle for the iconic skate brand.

Vans has experienced multiple quarters of sales and profit declines, and in parent VF’s most recent quarter ended April 1, it saw revenues slide 14 percent to $857 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $991.2 million in the same time last year. Vans also dropped 13 percent to $926.9 million in sales in the third quarter.

The brand, however, has made moves as of late in order to right the ship. For instance, it announced June 21 during Paris Fashion Week that it was replacing its longtime Vault by Vans imprint with a new premium label, dubbed OTW by Vans. The new premium label will offer new silhouettes, according to Ian Ginoza, Vans VP and creative director of Pinnacle, as well as fewer but better collaborations.