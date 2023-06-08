Timberland Hires 28-Year Nike Veteran Archie McEachern as Its VP and Chief Merchandising Officer

Timberland has hired Archie McEachern as its VP and chief merchandising officer.

The VF Corp.-backed company announced today that McEachern would fill its newly created position, and will join Timberland’s global leadership team. He will report to Timberland global brand president Susie Mulder.

In this role, Timberland said in a statement that McEachern will lead its global merchandising team “to drive integrated, profitable global merchandising strategies and product stories across footwear, apparel and accessories.” Also, the brand said he will work with the global product team to “bring Timberland to market powerfully” via optimized brand architecture, consumer segmentation and head-to-toe collections that amplify its position in the work, outdoor and lifestyle categories.

The hiring of McEachern, Timberland said, completes the transformation of its global product organization. This process included bringing footwear and apparel together under the leadership of Timberland VP of global product design and development Chris McGrath, which was done “to fuel an integrated design and innovation approach to meet and exceed the needs of consumers worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Archie to the Timberland leadership team and community,” Mulder said in a statement. “Over the past two years we’ve worked hard to build a best-in-class global product team led by Chris McGrath. With Archie’s breadth of merchandising experience, not to mention his strong leadership skills and boundless energy, we are now running on all cylinders and ready to propel our brand, and business, into the future.”

Prior to joining Timberland, McEachern most recently served as the CEO of the Florida-based basketball startup 360 Hoops. He also spent 28 years with Nike in various product and merchandising roles, last serving as its VP of Greater China category merchandising.