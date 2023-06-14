Superfeet Taps Longtime Nike Veteran Trip Randall as CEO

Insoles maker Superfeet has tapped longtime Nike veteran Trip Randall as its CEO.

He replaces John Rauvola, who is retiring after serving as the company’s CEO and president for the last 10 years. With his appointment, Randall becomes Superfeet’s third CEO in the company’s 46-year history.

In a statement, Randall said he was inspired by Superfeet’s focus on pain management, performance elevation and comfort.

“A common thread for me with companies I admire most is that they have a deep set of values, incredible team spirit and a loyal passionate fanbase,” Randall said. “Superfeet has all three and I am excited to be part of accelerating the trajectory of growing Superfeet’s loyal customer base worldwide.”

Before joining Superfeet, Randall served for more than two years as the president of Denon Worldwide, a leading audio manufacturer, where he helped reposition the brand and drive “record sales results,” according to a release. Before that, he spent more than 23 years at Nike in a variety of roles, including VP and GM of Nike.com, VP and GM of running in North America and VP of global sales and marketplace for Nike Kids. At Nike, Randall was a key leader in implementing Nike’s e-commerce strategy and oversaw digital and direct-to-consumer experiences for the brand.

“Trip’s appointment to lead Superfeet marks an exciting new chapter in our company’s journey,” said outgoing CEO Rauvola. “With his remarkable vision, strategic mindset, and deep industry knowledge, Trip is exceptionally well-positioned to lead Superfeet into the future as we experience growth in international markets, focused investments in technology and an expanded commitment to serving medical providers through Superfeet Rx, our new medical division, all while continuing to foster our deep commitment to long-standing retail partners.”