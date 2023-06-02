Sorel President Mark Nenow Resigns to Focus on His Health

Sorel president Mark Nenow has resigned in order to focus on his health, Columbia Sportswear Co. announced today.

Craig Zanon, the SVP of emerging brands at Columbia Sportswear Co., will lead Sorel during the search for Nenow’s replacement.

Nenow, who joined Columbia in May 2007 as VP of global footwear merchandising, was named president of Sorel in March 2015. In a statement released today, Columbia Sportswear Co. said Nenow “recognized a unique opportunity to transform the Sorel brand, from primarily a men’s winter work boot to a fashion-forward, all-season women’s led brand. As president, Columbia Sportswear Co. said Nenow focused his attention on growth “through a relentless drive towards function-led style applied to boots, sandals, sneakers and more.”

The result, Columbia Sportswear Co. said, has been consistent year-over-year growth, becoming the second largest brand in its family of brands.

“Mark led the brand to sales of $347 million in net sales in 2022. His leadership has been invaluable to this company, and we wish him the very best,” Columbia Sportswear Co. chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle said in a statement.

Prior to joining Columbia Sportswear Co., Nenow was the VP of global footwear merchandising at Brooks Sports from 2006 to 2007, and worked for Nike Inc. from 1995 to 2006 in various product line management positions in the running and outdoor categories.