Michael Kadous, Adidas Outdoor GM of North America, Reveals His Exit

Michael Kadous, the GM of North America for Adidas Outdoor, said he has exited the company.

“Today is a bittersweet moment as I announce my departure from adidas and Terrex. A place that has been my professional home for the past remarkable seven years,” Kadous wrote via LinkedIn.

His note continued, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities and experiences that adidas has provided me. Most recently, I had the honor of leading the charge for Terrex and Five Ten in the North American market. Starting as employee one and having the rare privilege to build and nurture an amazingly talented team has been a highlight in my career. Together, we achieved milestones, created a strong presence in the market, and built a brand that is disrupting the Outdoor industry. I am immensely proud of what we accomplished as a team and will continue to cheer and root them on from a far.”

Kadous said his decision to leave “was not an easy one,” and although he did not reveal his next move, the exec said he would announce his next professional home “shortly.”

His career at Adidas began in 2016, starting with the athletic giant as its director of global finance – sales, margin and integrated business planning. He started his most recent position, GM of North America for Adidas Outdoor, in March 2019.

Prior to Adidas, Kadous held leadership positions at Connekt Inc., Gap Inc., and William Sonoma Inc. and Target Corporation.

In April, Kadous spoke at the 2023 FN CEO Summit in Miami. During the session titled, “Modernizing Brands’ GTM Approach with Key Accounts,” Kadous engaged in conversation with MakerSights CEO and co-founder Dan Leahy, and he spoke about how Adidas Outdoor developed its marketing and engagement strategy. This included the creation of an entrepreneurial business within the larger business.

“It’s hard to do small things in big companies. It’s also hard to build businesses within those small companies. You must literally carve them out, invest in them, give them time, energy and opportunity, and let them go, give them freedom,” Kadous said during the event.