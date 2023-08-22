Impo International Taps Shoe Veteran Bruce Kaplan as Chief Revenue Officer

Footwear industry veteran Bruce Kaplan has joined Impo International as its new chief revenue officer.

Kaplan brings with him over 45 years of experience in retail and wholesale, having worked at major shoe brands including Ariat, Ecco and Born. Most recently, he was EVP of Ara North America, where he utilized his skills in processes and analytics to expand the comfort label’s channels of distribution.

At Impo International, Kaplan will lead the company’s revenue generation strategies and is tasked with cultivating strategic partnerships and fostering further growth.

“Bruce is a bit of a unicorn in that he brings such a wealth of knowledge, experience and a successful track record in virtually every part of an organization,” Eric Mascheroni, partner and EVP of sales at Impo International, said in a statement. “He has shown the innate ability to adapt best business practices to match brand culture.”

Mascheroni further noted that Kaplan has already had a positive impact on the team. “Bruce is not a wait-and-see leader,” he said. “Within our organization, his passion for the business changed the temperature in our building the minute he walked in the door. He digs in on day one and you know right away that customers trust his understanding of where the industry is headed and follows his lead.”

According to Impo International, Kaplan’s appointment underscores the California-based brand’s commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

With a more than 50-year history, Impo specializes in producing affordable fashion footwear for its own branded line, as well as its private-label customers. Its namesake collection consists of women’s boots, sandals and heels that have been spotted on celebrities including Britney Spears.

In a statement, Kaplan said he felt “honored” to join such an iconic brand. “I sold at retail in my early days and I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive revenue, enhance brand visibility and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” he said. “The Impo brand is stronger than ever with a very high ceiling for growth.”