Happy Socks Names New CEO as It Rolls Out Fresh Brand Identity

Happy Socks has named a new top dog as refreshes its brand image.

The Swedish accessories company on Monday announced the appointment of Alexander Meyer as its new CEO. He joins from Canadian retailer The Bay, where he served as chief customer officer. He also previously served as chief marketing officer of The Iconic, an e-commerce site based in Australia and New Zealand and served in roles at Adidas and VF Corporation.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining Happy Socks as its new CEO,” said Meyer. “This iconic brand has always been at the forefront of fashion innovation, and I am excited to lead the talented team as we continue to spread happiness, creativity, and freedom of self-expression to every corner of the world.”

Meyer’s appointment comes as Happy Socks unveils a new brand makeover, which includes a refreshed logo, product labels and on-product branding.

The company tapped designer Yorgo Tloupas from Paris-based Yorgo&Co. to launch Happy Socks 2.0, which includes the creation of an “H” icon for the first time, updated branding on the socks with knit and woven labels, two custom typefaces, new core brand colors and new product labels with paper hooks instead of plastic. Happy Socks also relaunched its e-commerce site earlier this month and plans to redesign its SoHo flagship in New York City by November.

Meyer will help oversee this strategic vision for the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexander to the Happy Socks family,” said Christian Beck, chairman of the board at Happy Socks. “His impressive track record in the consumer and fashion industries make him an ideal fit for Happy Socks. I am really looking forward to working with him and am confident his experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey.”