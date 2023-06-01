FDRA Names Nike Exec Jennifer Bendall as Next Chairman, Taps New Vice Chairman & Treasurer

The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) has tapped three industry executives for its new leadership team for the term of June 2023 to June 2025.

Jennifer Bendall, VP of government and public affairs at Nike, will serve as FDRA’s new chairman of the board. Josue Solano, president and CEO of BBC International, will take on the role of vice chairman, and Dan Friedman, chief sourcing officer at Caleres, will serve as treasurer.

As chairman of the board, Bendall will be tasked with providing strategic leadership to FDRA, the organization said. She brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked in advocacy and public policy for several decades and will be the first female and openly gay person to serve as chairman of FDRA in its nearly 80 years in existence.

Bendall said in a statement that she is “honored and thrilled” to be leading the FDRA during such an “exciting and transformative” time for the footwear industry. “I look forward to working with the team at FDRA and my fellow board members to drive growth, innovation, and collaboration throughout the industry,” Bendall said.

FDRA president and CEO Matt Priest congratulated Bendall on her appointment in a statement. “Jennifer has been a dear friend to me and a tremendous advocate for our industry for well over a decade,” said Priest. “I’m thrilled to have her as our new chairman, and I look forward to working with her to continue to drive positive change throughout the industry on a variety of different initiatives, including the digital economy, sustainability and trade. With Jennifer at the helm, I have no doubt that her visionary leadership and remarkable capabilities will steer FDRA towards new heights of success.”

Bendall replaces outgoing FDRA chairman and current Shoe Carnival vice chairman Cliff Sifford, who held the role since 2021. The executive said it had been an “honor and privilege” to serve in the role. “I have full confidence that Jennifer’s exceptional leadership skills and dedication to our industry will propel the organization to new heights,” Sifford said.