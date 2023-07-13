Authentic Brands Group Names Kevin Wills as CFO

Authentic Brands Group has tapped Kevin Wills as its new CFO.

The executive, who has nearly two decades of experience in financial leadership, replaces founding partner Kevin Clarke who now serves as the company’s executive vice chairman.

In his new role, Authentic said that Wills will partner with the company’s executive leadership team to “drive sustainable, long-term value through financial strategy and performance.” He is based in the company’s New York headquarters and reports directly to founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter.

Wills joins Authentic from Pilot Company, an operator of travel centers in North America operating under the Pilot and Flying J brands, where he served as CFO and a member of the executive committee.

Prior to Pilot, Wills held the role of CFO at companies like Tapestry Inc. and Saks Inc., where he served in various financial leadership positions over the course of 16 years. In addition, Wills was managing director and CFO at global consulting firm AlixPartners.

“Kevin brings a strong track record of guiding strong financial growth across a broad range of public and private companies,” Salter said in a statement. “His diverse experience makes him uniquely qualified to support Authentic’s expansion and accelerate our brand-building playbook worldwide.”

Wills added in a statement that he is “excited” about the opportunities that lie ahead at the company. “Authentic’s track record of growth is outstanding,” Wills said. “The company has a robust market position and strong foundation to support its strategic development. I am excited about the vast global opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to collaborating with Jamie, the executive team and the entire Finance department to optimize value and benefits for all shareholders.”

This is the latest move for the brand management powerhouse. Late last month, Authentic announced that General Atlantic, which invested nearly $2 billion into the brand marketing and entertainment firm in 2017, added another $500 million to its coffers.

The additional funds will allow the company to further expand its reach both here and overseas.

Since General Atlantic’s 2017 investment, Authentic has executed close to 30 deals for companies that range from Brooks Brothers and Reebok to Sports Illustrated.