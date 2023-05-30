Nike Exec Moves Continue: Converse Taps Jared Carver as President and CEO

After last week’s momentous leadership changes, Nike Inc. has announced the next president and CEO of Converse.

Jared Carver, a Converse veteran of more than 12 years, will be its next president and CEO. He will assume the role effective June 1, succeeding Scott Uzzell, who is now the VP/GM of North America at Nike.

Carver will report to Nike Inc. president and CEO John Donahoe.

Most recently, Carver served as the VP/GM of North America at Converse, a position he has held for the last four years. Other leadership positions Carver has held at Converse include VP/GM of Global Digital Direct, VP of strategy and director of strategy and business development for its European headquarters.

News of Carver’s new role at Converse comes less than a week after Nike Inc. announced several senior leadership changes. These changes, Nike Inc. explained, were done in order to build on its commitment to product innovation and brand storytelling.

Heidi O’Neill, who currently is the president of consumer and marketplace, will become president of consumer, product and brand at Nike Inc.

Jordan Brand president Craig Williams will become president of geographies and marketplace at Nike Inc., and Sarah Mensah, currently VP/GM of North America, will become president of Jordan Brand.

Matthew Friend, the EVP and CFO of Nike Inc., will expand his responsibilities to include procurement, global places & services and demand and supply management.

COO Andy Campion will take on a new leadership role as managing director of strategic business ventures. Here, Campion will work with Donahoe to identify and pursue new business opportunities to drive disproportionate growth for the company, Nike said. In this role, Campion will oversee Nike Virtual Studios (NVS) and lead teams across its world headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., and in its Los Angeles offices.

“These shifts will allow us to streamline our focus across product, brand storytelling and marketplace, mining deep consumer insights to deliver breakthrough innovation and engagement, while building long-term growth and profitability,” Donahoe said in a statement.