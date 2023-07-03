Moncler and Zellerfeld Create a 3D-Printed Trail Sneaker That Is Extremely Limited

Moncler has ventured into 3D-printed footwear with help from Zellerfeld.

The 3D-printed footwear company and the Italian luxury fashion house have partnered to create a limited-edition iteration of the Moncler Trailgrip sneaker.

The sneaker, according to Zellerfeld, was constructed using a single material, which the company said both “enhances its aesthetic appeal” and “offers significant environmental benefits.” It was created using what Zellerfeld referred to as a “recyclable monomaterial,” which it said aligns Moncler’s “commitment to sustainability and eco-consciousness.”

“As Moncler’s first venture into 3D-printing, this collaboration serves as a monumental moment for the footwear industry and further underscores the significant shift brands are taking to break away from the conventional factory manufacturing process,” Zellerfeld co-founder and CEO Cornelius Schmitt said in a statement. “Luxury fashion houses like Moncler are driving the future of fashion by embracing 3D-printing production models as the new standard.”

Breaking down the purpose of the Moncler Trailgrip 3D sneaker further, Zellerfeld said in a statement that the shoe is a “concept collaboration led by design, exploration and Moncler’s forward-thinking enthusiasm for new manufacturing possibilities,” which is paired with its advanced technological capabilities.

Zellerfeld confirmed the Trailgrip 3D sneaker will be presented alongsinde Moncler’s collaborations with Adidas Originals and Salehe Bembury in Paris at Studio Ascenti, the luxury label’s fall-winter ‘23 footwear showroom. Inside, the showroom will feature Moncler’s newest designs in an open-format experiential space designed to “explore parallels between natural elements and seasonal style.”

The limited-edition Moncler Trailgrip 3D release will be reserved exclusively for members of the brand’s global footwear community who will attend the showroom preview at Studio Ascenti. However, Zellerfeld stated a 3D-printed Moncler offering “may be on the horizon.”

Zellerfeld has been busy with collaborations this year, having teamed up with the likes of materials science company Pangaia with the Absolute Sneaker in April, and both Rains on the Puffer Sneaker and Grammy Award-winning singer Chris Brown on the Nami Slide in May.