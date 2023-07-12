Vince Camuto Launches New Fly365 Shoe Franchise as Company Aims to Build Men’s Category

Vince Camuto has launched its first men’s franchise shoe line.

Dubbed “Fly365,” the collection debuts today with two new hybrid, dress-meets-casual styles – the Talmai and Tayden. Both models are launching in three colorways and such materials as hand-antiqued full-grain leather, soft and durable nubucks and breathable airy knits.

According to the brand — which is a division of Camuto Group, owned by Designer Brands Inc. — what sets the Fly365 line apart is the use of a supportive cupsole for stability, a cushioned lightweight midsole for weight reduction and energy return, and a rubber outsole for traction and durability. The line also features a removable performance footbed and linings made using KulKote temperature-regulating technology.

Jorge Gomez, VP and GM of Vince Camuto Men’s, told FN in an interview that the new line was sparked from a consumer need for a shoe with both style and comfort. “In this post-COVID world, modern male consumers are less likely to compromise on comfort, and it’s required at this point in the men’s category,” Gomez noted. “With this new franchise, we are taking our European-inspired aesthetic and infusing it with technical comfort innovation.”

Jorge Gomez, VP and GM of Vince Camuto Men’s Courtesy of Vince Camuto

This launch comes as Vince Camuto sees growth in its men’s shoe business. On the company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings call last month, Designer Brands CEO Doug Howe told analysts that Vince Camuto’s men’s casual direct-to-consumer business was up 87 percent in the period. “We are offering him a breadth of assortment in casuals across different types of constructions, sportier technical constructions and versatile dress hybrids,” Howe said at the time.

While on the call, Howe teased the Fly365 launch and called it an “important step” for the Vince Camuto brand as it begins a “journey of engaging” its male customer in an expanded manner.

Companywide, Howe noted on last month’s call that men’s made up roughly 20 percent of sales across all its categories in the first quarter.

A look at Vince Camuto’s new Fly365 shoes for men. Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Looking ahead, Gomez told FN that the Fly365 line will be expanding to include a wider variety of styles, including boots in the fall and further offerings for spring 2024. “As a designer, men’s is a very exciting category to be in right now,” Gomez admitted. “There is a lot of innovation happening across the category, and I’m happy we can be a part of this movement.”

Vince Camuto’s new men’s Fly365 styles, which retail for $169, are now available at Vincecamuto.com. A wider release at Macy’s and Belk stores is planned for this fall.