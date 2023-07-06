Vibram Athlete Meredith Edwards Brings Women’s Empowerment to New Heights

Meredith Edwards, mountain athlete and a member of the Vibram team, reached the summit of Denali this month in an effort to beat the current women’s record of the fastest known time (FKT) to reach North America’s highest peak. Notably, the mountain summit’s elevation stands at an impressive 20,310 feet above sea level.

In partnership with Vibram, Edward’s work on her Denali Speed Project focused on empowering women in mountain sports. Edwards fell in love with big mountains six years ago after skiing in Mexico on North America’s third-highest peak. At the age of 38, Edwards says that she’s been preparing for the Denali Speed Project her entire life and wants to use it to inspire other women to not be afraid of pursuing big goals.

“I am so pleased to say that my team and I summited Denali on June 14 at 7:30 p.m.,” said Edwards. “Through the month-long expedition, I’m so proud of the decisions we made and how well we navigated a tough season. It had always been our goal to lead with grace and humility on this mountain, because after all, the mountain decides. I was ready for this with my team, and summiting is such an achievement in itself. I’ll definitely be back.”

Meredith Edwards, Vibram Athlete

Edwards’ goal of beating the current women’s record, held by Katie Bono since 2017 for 21 hours and 6 minutes, remains. Despite not taking the record on her most recent expedition – due largely to challenging weather conditions – Edwards says the mountain hasn’t defeated her. The two-time Division One athlete and UTMB performer is determined to return to the Alaska mountain to try again.

“Vibram is truly honored to stand by Meredith’s side as she embodies the spirit of a Team Vibram athlete,” said Fabrizio Gamberini, global chief brand officer and president of Vibram. “Despite not achieving the Fastest Known Time (FKT), her unwavering determination, remarkable teamwork, and profound respect for the mountain are truly commendable. Meredith’s inspirational journey instills in all of us the unwavering drive to push our limits while humbly confronting the forces of nature.”