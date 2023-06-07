Why Vans Exec Marissa Pardini Is Confident the Brand Can Pull Off a Turnaround

It’s no secret that Vans has experienced its share of struggles as of late, but a revamped leadership team has given the VF Corp.-owned brand confidence in a turnaround.

One of the newest additions is global chief product and merchandising officer Marissa Pardini, who assumed the role in December 2022. “A focus since stepping into my role has been supporting the evolution of our brand’s operating model to be more fit for the future,” Pardini said. “In close partnership with our cross functional global teams, we recently unveiled our new Consumer Category Architecture, which is designed to truly put the consumer at the heart of everything we do.”

Aside from the Vans rebound, Pardini, who previously spent 10 years at the brand before joining sister company The North Face for almost three years, is also focused on empowering those around her — especially women.

“My leadership style has always been about uplifting the entire team. I want to make sure that talented individuals and their amazing work get the spotlight they deserve. At the same time, I recognize that this can sometimes be a challenge, especially within spaces and situations where women don’t feel safe or comfortable being vocal self-proponents,” Pardini said. “It remains more important than ever to not only ensure we are providing the opportunities to bring everyone to the table and hear diverse voices, but also personally model for other women or individuals that it’s okay to speak up and encourage them to use their voices as well.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.