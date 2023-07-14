This Italian Brand Is Making Running Shoes Out of Socks

After announcing its U.S. debut in March, Italy-based UYN — an acronym for “Unleash Your Nature” and pronounced “Win” — revealed its next atypical innovation: running shoes made from socks.

The brand, founded by design and manufacturing company Trerè Innovation, will debut UYN Running in spring ’24. UYN Running will include several running shoes that are engineered from socks and designed for the road, the trail and cross trail for both men and women.

To launch UYN Running, the brand will release three styles. All of the looks feature the brand’s zero-seam structure that wraps around the foot and stabilizes it “while respecting the natural shape.”

UYN Running Synapsis. Courtesy of UYN

The Synapsis, which will retail for $179, is the brand’s road running shoe. UYN described the Synapsis as a well-ventilated look that is designed for long runs on the road, including training and racing. The Synapsis, which was also built with stability and support in mind, features the brand’s Flexicorn material, a bio-fiber that Uyn described as a sustainable alternative to elastane that is derived from corn seeds. The material, according to UYN, is quick drying and allows for greater elasticity, resilience and UV-resistance. Underfoot, the shoe features wavy-shaped ribs in the tread, which UYN said were added to “distribute impact forces laterally” and give the right traction for road surfaces.

UYN Running Neuron. Courtesy of UYN

For trail running, UYN has created the Neuron. Also retailing for $179, the shoe is designed with speed and comfort on the trail in mind. UYN described the shoe as “precise, stable and responsive,” and features hexagonal lugs underfoot to “ensure high traction on all surfaces.” In terms of proprietary technology, the Neuron is also made with Flexicorn, as well as the brand’s low-rigidity Power Chassis, which UYN said was added to offer better protection on uneven ground and to provide energy return.

The third shoe is the 6Sense, the brand’s cross trail look. Retailing for $199, UYN created the 6Sense with mountain running in mind, and engineered the shoe to handle demanding trails and challenging conditions. Stability, motion control and rapid adaptation to uneven terrain is at the forefront with the 6Sense, a shoe featuring sock-derived merino wool uppers for a precise fit. Also, the UYN Membrain 115 that is built directly into the knit makes the uppers waterproof, as well as flexible and breathable.

UYN Running 6Sense. Courtesy of UYN

“UYN Running represents the future of running footwear clearly differentiating us from what presently exists in today’s marketplace,” Marco Redini, CEO of UYN, said in a statement. “Thanks to this new study methodology, we created the first neuro-reactive running shoe using a distinct structure guaranteeing superior stability and optimal movement control, especially in unforeseeable conditions while running outdoors. The mission of UYN is to enhance the quality of the overall running experience, not just the process of accumulating miles.”

UYN said it has conducted two years of research on the design and technology features in collaboration with Areas, the research and design facility of Trerè Innovation, as well as the Cerism Center of the University of Verona, which examined running in outdoor environments and the study of neuro-muscular reactions. Furthermore, UYN said its footwear engineers used a next generation treadmill called the Reaxing platform treadmill, which inclines in all directions in a sudden motion in order to replicate “the unpredictable transitions of outdoor running.”

The UYN Running shoes will arrive via UYNsports.com/en_us and at select specialty stores in spring ’24.

Aside from the running shoes, UYN confirmed it is expanding its Urban Trail collection, which is designed for urban adventures and trail explorations. This includes the introduction of the Aethon ($199), the Arion ($169) and the Artax ($169). Also, its light trekking Urban Trail Naked shoe will soon debut in all-white and all-black colorways.

Trerè Innovation — which specializes in sustainable technical apparel and footwear — launched the UYN brand in 2018, and announced its U.S. debut in March. Prior to the announcement, the brand was sold in 27 countries.

At the time of the announcement of its U.S. debut, UYN also confirmed it would open its first store in Boston the fall, which is also where its U.S. headquarters will be located.

“Our strategy here is to plan for long term activity and growth in the U.S. market with a focus on digital marketing, experiential events and relevant partnerships,” EJ Riordan, CEO of Trerè Innovation subsidiary TRE U.S., told FN in March. “Every person on our team spends time in Italy getting to know our culture and our commitment to the best in class technology and sustainability. This includes our interns who will join us in Italy before joining the team in the U.S. Understanding our culture is very important to understanding our mission.”