How Ralph Lauren, Wilson, Asics and Other Brands Are Courting Tennis Fans Ahead of the US Open

The 2023 U.S. Open championship is close at hand, set to kick off Aug. 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Astoria, N.Y.

Amid a recent boom in tennis participation — and growing interest in the on-court look as a trend statement — both fashion and athletic brands are already gearing up for the premier sports event with special collections, partnerships and events.

Ralph Lauren

Since 2005, Ralph Lauren has defined the look of the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York, as the official outfitter providing uniforms for over 215 on-court officials and 400 ball crew members. For its 18th appearance at the tournament, the brand’s special collection includes a ball crew polo inspired by vintage rugby stripes, done in navy with pops of yellow and green, and made with yarns derived from recycled plastic bottles. (In 2022, Ralph Lauren and Wilson initiated a partnership to collect plastic ball cans at the U.S. Open to be recycled and utilized in fabric production.) The brand also will offer two updated sunglass and eyeglass styles. For consumers, they’ll have the chance to customize their own polo, water bottle or tote through the company’s Create-Your-Own program, an innovative printing process that will be available onsite at the tournament and on RalphLauren.com. — Jennie Bell

Matteo Berrettini is the face of Asics x Hugo Boss. Courtesy of Asics

Asics

As part of their ongoing collaboration, Asics and Hugo Boss will unveil a new shoe in honor of the U.S. Open on Aug. 1. What’s more, Matteo Berrettini, who is an ambassador for both brands, will serve as the face of the sneaker launch and also co-designed the shoe, which is an updated take on the Asics Gel-Resolution 9 — the same style Berrettini wears. In addition, in mid-August, Asics will unveil new social content featuring Mohammad El-Haj Ahmad, program director at the Kings County Tennis League (KCTL) in Brooklyn, N.Y., as part of its “Sound Mind, Sound Body” ambassadors program. Ahmad and his colleagues at the KCTL are on a mission to use the sport of tennis as a vehicle to unlock the potential for kids living in public housing in NYC. — Stephen Garner

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk is a Wilson ambassador. Courtesy of Wilson

Wilson

Get ready to see lots of Wilson at the U.S. Open. Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk recently signed on as the brand’s first 360 ambassador and will be dressed head-to-toe in its sportswear and will be playing with her Wilson racquet in competition. And as the official ball and racquet stringer at the tournament, the athletic label will be present at every match. Additionally, on the grounds at the open, Wilson’s pop-up store is set to return and will feature the latest tennis-inspired sportswear coming this summer, plus all the equipment used by the pros. — J.B.

Sarah Flint x Shiffon kitten heel. Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Sarah Flint x Shiffon

To honor the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Tennis Association and the year the U.S. Open awarded equal prize money for men and women, Sarah Flint and fine jewelry brand Shiffon collaborated on a capsule shoe collection. “As female founders, Shilpa [Yarlagadda] and I are both passionate about supporting female entrepreneurship and celebrating other women’s successes,” Flint said. Within the line is limited-edition kitten heel and two high-heel pumps in multiple colorways. The shoes are inspired by the 1970s, as well as Shiffon’s best-selling pieces, such as the 1973 Tennis Pinky Ring. The collection, retailing for $595 to $795 on Sarahflint.com, features sparkling straps, ankle-wrap details and a green silk jacquard material inspired by tennis courts. Featured in the campaign is Olympic gold medalist and former No. 1 doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands. — Nikara Johns

Mizuno’s new Wave Enforce Tour AC sneaker.

Mizuno

Mizuno started rolling out its fall ’23 racquet sports footwear collection in July anticipation of several important events, including the U.S. Open in tennis and the second half of the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball seasons in the pickleball space. Key styles that hit the market in July included the Wave Exceed Tour 5 AC for the high-performance player (retailing for $130) and the ultra-lightweight Wave Exceed Light 2 AC ($110). Due in August is the Wave Enforce Tour AC, an all-new premium shoe for advanced players ($135). All styles feature the brand’s proprietary Enerzy foam. — J.B.

Looks from Head Sportswear’s summer tennis collection

Head Sportswear x Bandier

To help introduce its racquet sports collections to the U.S. market, Head Sportswear has teamed up with buzzy retailer Bandier. The brand’s summer tennis and pickleball collections launched at Bandier’s Los Angeles flagship on Melrose in July, followed by a residency at its Flatiron store in August. “Our customers are obsessed with tennis right now and we are thrilled to be the first retailer to carry Head Sportswear,” said Bandier president Danielle LaFleur. The two are set to host an event in New York on Aug. 25 during the U.S. Open with Head athletes in attendance. Head’s summer collection consists of two classic tennis dresses in navy and white, and a tennis skirt that Bandier is carrying in raspberry, white and navy, along with a selection of skorts, leggings, tanks, polos, and color-blocked tracksuits. — J.B.

Yonex

Yonex ambassador Stan Wawrinka will be rocking a new racquet at the U.S. Open: the Percept. The athletic brand unveiled the Percept last week and it will officially launch on Aug. 25, replacing Yonex’s VCore Pro control-oriented frame. The brand’s goal was to offer users a sensory advantage by creating a racquet that maximizes a player’s connection from the racquet to the ball. The Percept frame features graphite with a Servo Filter technology that reduces unwanted vibration by 13 percent, while its FlexCon System provides 15 percent more flexibility in the shaft. — J.B.